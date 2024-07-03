SectorSteel
Open₹10.65
Prev. Close₹10.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹10.65
Day's Low₹10.58
52 Week's High₹13
52 Week's Low₹9
Book Value₹13.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.35
5.35
5.35
5.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.2
5.42
5.11
4.71
Net Worth
8.55
10.77
10.46
10.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.71
30.75
28.99
36.61
yoy growth (%)
61.65
6.08
-20.81
23.22
Raw materials
-45.6
-27.35
-25.23
-31.37
As % of sales
91.72
88.93
87.05
85.7
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.6
-0.44
-0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.55
0.33
0.52
0.61
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.4
-0.4
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.09
-0.04
-0.19
Working capital
0.85
-2.07
-0.34
3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.65
6.08
-20.81
23.22
Op profit growth
28.31
-8.52
-1.2
23.9
EBIT growth
34.08
-10.61
-0.72
27.94
Net profit growth
63.72
-48.81
14.55
30.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Usha Chachan
Independent Director
Shiv Kumar Chirania
Managing Director
Aditya Chachan
Independent Director
Kashinath Sahu
Non Executive Director
Sushila Kabra
Independent Director
Asfia Moin
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Pandey
Aditya Ispat Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 18 December, 1990 under the name & style of Aditya lspat Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on 15th May 1992.The Company has capacity to manufacture 5000 TPA Bright Steel Bars of Mild Steel, Carban Steel and Alloy Steel. Bright Steel Bar is the basic raw-material for bolts, nuts, shafts, fasteners, tools and manual irrigation equipments and is also widely used by automobile, engineering, fan, chemical, food, marine, dairy, pharmaceuticals and aerospace industries. HB wire is the basic raw material for the weld mesh, welding electrodes & hardware products. Annealed wire is mainly used for making Binding wire which is used by the construction industry and other . The Company is ideally located near Hyderabad, which is the hub of industrial activity in the country. The Company is manufacturing different kinds of Steel Bars mainly Mild Steel, Carbon Steel and Alloy Steel and HB wires and Annealed Wires of different grades of steel. Their products have wide applications in like automobiles, engineering, fans, fasteners, shafts agricultural / irrigation implements, dairy, marine, Pharmaceutical, aerospace, food processing, construction, hardware industry. Bright Steel Bars have polished and smooth surface specified fits and limits. These are normally drawn square, pentagonal and hex
The Aditya Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Ispat Ltd is ₹5.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Ispat Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Ispat Ltd is ₹9 and ₹13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aditya Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.13%, 3 Years at -5.05%, 1 Year at 5.94%, 6 Month at 2.79%, 3 Month at -9.63% and 1 Month at 2.98%.
