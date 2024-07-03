Summary

Aditya Ispat Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 18 December, 1990 under the name & style of Aditya lspat Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on 15th May 1992.The Company has capacity to manufacture 5000 TPA Bright Steel Bars of Mild Steel, Carban Steel and Alloy Steel. Bright Steel Bar is the basic raw-material for bolts, nuts, shafts, fasteners, tools and manual irrigation equipments and is also widely used by automobile, engineering, fan, chemical, food, marine, dairy, pharmaceuticals and aerospace industries. HB wire is the basic raw material for the weld mesh, welding electrodes & hardware products. Annealed wire is mainly used for making Binding wire which is used by the construction industry and other . The Company is ideally located near Hyderabad, which is the hub of industrial activity in the country. The Company is manufacturing different kinds of Steel Bars mainly Mild Steel, Carbon Steel and Alloy Steel and HB wires and Annealed Wires of different grades of steel. Their products have wide applications in like automobiles, engineering, fans, fasteners, shafts agricultural / irrigation implements, dairy, marine, Pharmaceutical, aerospace, food processing, construction, hardware industry. Bright Steel Bars have polished and smooth surface specified fits and limits. These are normally drawn square, pentagonal and hex

Read More