Aditya Ispat Ltd Share Price

10.58
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.65
  • Day's High10.65
  • 52 Wk High13
  • Prev. Close10.7
  • Day's Low10.58
  • 52 Wk Low 9
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aditya Ispat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

10.65

Prev. Close

10.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

10.65

Day's Low

10.58

52 Week's High

13

52 Week's Low

9

Book Value

13.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aditya Ispat Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Aditya Ispat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aditya Ispat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.31%

Non-Promoter- 75.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Ispat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.35

5.35

5.35

5.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.2

5.42

5.11

4.71

Net Worth

8.55

10.77

10.46

10.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.71

30.75

28.99

36.61

yoy growth (%)

61.65

6.08

-20.81

23.22

Raw materials

-45.6

-27.35

-25.23

-31.37

As % of sales

91.72

88.93

87.05

85.7

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.6

-0.44

-0.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

0.33

0.52

0.61

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.4

-0.4

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.09

-0.04

-0.19

Working capital

0.85

-2.07

-0.34

3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

61.65

6.08

-20.81

23.22

Op profit growth

28.31

-8.52

-1.2

23.9

EBIT growth

34.08

-10.61

-0.72

27.94

Net profit growth

63.72

-48.81

14.55

30.5

No Record Found

Aditya Ispat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Ispat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Usha Chachan

Independent Director

Shiv Kumar Chirania

Managing Director

Aditya Chachan

Independent Director

Kashinath Sahu

Non Executive Director

Sushila Kabra

Independent Director

Asfia Moin

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Ispat Ltd

Summary

Aditya Ispat Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 18 December, 1990 under the name & style of Aditya lspat Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on 15th May 1992.The Company has capacity to manufacture 5000 TPA Bright Steel Bars of Mild Steel, Carban Steel and Alloy Steel. Bright Steel Bar is the basic raw-material for bolts, nuts, shafts, fasteners, tools and manual irrigation equipments and is also widely used by automobile, engineering, fan, chemical, food, marine, dairy, pharmaceuticals and aerospace industries. HB wire is the basic raw material for the weld mesh, welding electrodes & hardware products. Annealed wire is mainly used for making Binding wire which is used by the construction industry and other . The Company is ideally located near Hyderabad, which is the hub of industrial activity in the country. The Company is manufacturing different kinds of Steel Bars mainly Mild Steel, Carbon Steel and Alloy Steel and HB wires and Annealed Wires of different grades of steel. Their products have wide applications in like automobiles, engineering, fans, fasteners, shafts agricultural / irrigation implements, dairy, marine, Pharmaceutical, aerospace, food processing, construction, hardware industry. Bright Steel Bars have polished and smooth surface specified fits and limits. These are normally drawn square, pentagonal and hex
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Ispat Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Ispat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Ispat Ltd is ₹5.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Ispat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Ispat Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Ispat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Ispat Ltd is ₹9 and ₹13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Ispat Ltd?

Aditya Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.13%, 3 Years at -5.05%, 1 Year at 5.94%, 6 Month at 2.79%, 3 Month at -9.63% and 1 Month at 2.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Ispat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Ispat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.68 %

