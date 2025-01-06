iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Ispat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.58
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Aditya Ispat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

0.33

0.52

0.61

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.4

-0.4

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.09

-0.04

-0.19

Working capital

0.85

-2.07

-0.34

3

Other operating items

Operating

0.83

-2.23

-0.26

3.02

Capital expenditure

3.93

1.62

0.08

0.21

Free cash flow

4.76

-0.61

-0.18

3.23

Equity raised

8.59

7.67

6.29

5.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

32.24

32.84

24.12

2.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.6

39.9

30.23

11.51

