|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.71
30.75
28.99
36.61
yoy growth (%)
61.65
6.08
-20.81
23.22
Raw materials
-45.6
-27.35
-25.23
-31.37
As % of sales
91.72
88.93
87.05
85.7
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.6
-0.44
-0.36
As % of sales
1.38
1.96
1.54
0.98
Other costs
-0.96
-0.87
-1.2
-2.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.93
2.85
4.15
7.5
Operating profit
2.46
1.92
2.09
2.12
OPM
4.95
6.24
7.24
5.8
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.4
-0.4
-0.39
Interest expense
-1.56
-1.24
-1.23
-1.16
Other income
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.05
Profit before tax
0.55
0.33
0.52
0.61
Taxes
-0.14
-0.09
-0.04
-0.19
Tax rate
-26.92
-27.18
-8.72
-31.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.4
0.24
0.48
0.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.4
0.24
0.48
0.41
yoy growth (%)
63.72
-48.81
14.55
30.5
NPM
0.81
0.8
1.65
1.14
