Aditya Ispat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.5
(-0.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Ispat Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.71

30.75

28.99

36.61

yoy growth (%)

61.65

6.08

-20.81

23.22

Raw materials

-45.6

-27.35

-25.23

-31.37

As % of sales

91.72

88.93

87.05

85.7

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.6

-0.44

-0.36

As % of sales

1.38

1.96

1.54

0.98

Other costs

-0.96

-0.87

-1.2

-2.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.93

2.85

4.15

7.5

Operating profit

2.46

1.92

2.09

2.12

OPM

4.95

6.24

7.24

5.8

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.4

-0.4

-0.39

Interest expense

-1.56

-1.24

-1.23

-1.16

Other income

0.06

0.06

0.07

0.05

Profit before tax

0.55

0.33

0.52

0.61

Taxes

-0.14

-0.09

-0.04

-0.19

Tax rate

-26.92

-27.18

-8.72

-31.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.4

0.24

0.48

0.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.4

0.24

0.48

0.41

yoy growth (%)

63.72

-48.81

14.55

30.5

NPM

0.81

0.8

1.65

1.14

