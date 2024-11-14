Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ADITYA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 302024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, November 14,2024 has approved and taken on record, inter-alia,the unaudited financials results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

ADITYA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To finalize the datetime and venue for the 33rd AGM of the Company. 2. Any other Agenda with the permission of the Chairman Outcome of the Board Meeting held today 04.09.2024 for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ADITYA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 302024 2. To appoint Additional Independent Director 3.Any other Business with the permission of Chairman 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 2.Appointed Mrs Asfia Moin as New Independent Director wef 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 SALE OF OPEN PLOT

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

ADITYA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 312024 2 Any other agenda with the permission of Chairman. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024