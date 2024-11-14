iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Ispat Ltd Board Meeting

Aditya Ispat CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
ADITYA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 302024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, November 14,2024 has approved and taken on record, inter-alia,the unaudited financials results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
ADITYA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To finalize the datetime and venue for the 33rd AGM of the Company. 2. Any other Agenda with the permission of the Chairman Outcome of the Board Meeting held today 04.09.2024 for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ADITYA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 302024 2. To appoint Additional Independent Director 3.Any other Business with the permission of Chairman 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 2.Appointed Mrs Asfia Moin as New Independent Director wef 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 SALE OF OPEN PLOT
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
ADITYA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 312024 2 Any other agenda with the permission of Chairman. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ADITYA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting Held today i.e 14.02.2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and NIne Months Ended 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Aditya Ispat: Related News

No Record Found

