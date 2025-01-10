To the Members of M/s Aditya Spinners Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s Aditya Spinners Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss

(including Other Comprehensive Income) and the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,

2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note No 16 to the financial statements, wherein, the company has not paid / provided for the interest on delayed payments to MSME Vendors in the books of accounts. As informed to us and based on the audit procedures, these MSME vendors have not demanded for delayed interest and the unpaid interest payable is not material. Accordingly, our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

2. We draw attention to Note No. 30 &31 of the financial statements, wherein an amount of Rs. 163.17 lakhs is charged to deferred tax in the Statement of Profit And Loss for the Financial Year 2022-23 due to prior period errors in accordance with INDAS 8. Accordingly, the revised deferred tax in Balance sheet as of March 31, 2023 is Rs.272.79 lakhs, against the previously reported Deferred Tax Asset of Rs.453.41 Lakhs as of March 31, 2023. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

3. We draw attention to Note No. 29 of the financial statements, wherein based on the interim order of the Honorable High Court of Andhra Pradesh vide W.P.No.16619 of 2022, the company has reversed the Electricity Duty provision (0.94 paise per unit) recognized until August 2023. The amount of provision reversal relating to the current financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 46.11 Lakhs, and the provision reversed relating to the financial year 2022-23 is Rs. 76.58 lakhs. The final judgment is yet to be pronounced by the Honorable High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs

Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report and Management discussion and analysis report including Annexures, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the Written Representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Sub-section 2 of Section 164 of the Act.

f. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 1(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 29 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There are no amounts which are required to be transferred to Investor Education and protection fund.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

(ii)The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii)Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. No Dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, with the data stored on a cloud platform. While the software has an audit log feature enabled at the application level, on sample verification we have observed that, an edit log has recording each change made in the books of account along with the date when such changes were made and the accounting software access configuration is ensuring that the audit trail cannot be disabled except for with admin privileges, we noted that the accessibility of data files on the cloud platform may allow users with the necessary privileges to manipulate or replace the files, bypassing the application-level audit logs. Owing to this limitation in the accounting software, we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail has been tampered with or not, as required by Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

For T MOHAN & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 012482S Sd/- MOHAN REDDY T Partner Membership No. 239635 UDIN: 24239635BKGQFO6804 Place: Hyderabad Date: May 27, 2024

Annexure-A to the Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of the Independent Auditors Report of even date of M/s Aditya Spinners Limited, on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state the following:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment, Capital work-in-progress.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and accordingly paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The property, plant and equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification program adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed/transfer deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipments are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable properties of land whose title deeds have been mortgaged as security for loans, guarantees etc., are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Thus, paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories procedures performed as applicable, when compared with the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has obtained working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, sanctioned by HDFC bank based on the security of current assets. The company is submitting the statements to HDFC Bank through online portal and we were explained that the same are not retrievable. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the accuracy of statements submitted to banks with that of books of accounts.

iii. During the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Thus, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans, made investment and provided guarantees and securities under the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Thus, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits, within the meaning of provisions of Sections 73 to

76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Thus, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sections

148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the companies examined by us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income-tax and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for the period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for following.

Statement of arrears of Statutory Dues outstanding for more than Six months

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount in Lakhs Due Date Date of payment Remarks if, any Electricity Duty Act, 1939 Interest, Surcharge etc., 53.50 - - - Electricity Act, 2003 Penalty 43.04 - - -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. As informed to us and based on the records examined by us, during the year no tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 was carried on by the company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation provided, the company has not taken term loans during the year. Thus, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation provided, the company has not taken short-term loans during the year, Thus, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, Thus, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

x. (a) The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the reporting period. Thus, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (full or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of order is not applicable.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Thus, reporting under clause 3(xi) of the order is not applicable to the company. (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable for the company. xiii. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements of the company as required by applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Thus, paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company. (b) In our opinion, the group does not have Core Investment Company (CIC). Thus, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvii. In our opinion, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

xviii. During the year, there is no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company. xix. On the basis of Financial Ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, in our opinion there are no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the

Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the company. Thus, paragraph 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of M/s Aditya Spinners Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.