SectorTextiles
Open₹29.17
Prev. Close₹30.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.41
Day's High₹32.8
Day's Low₹28.14
52 Week's High₹33.5
52 Week's Low₹17.35
Book Value₹28.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.66
P/E160
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.74
16.74
16.74
16.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.22
31.97
12.48
9.32
Net Worth
48.96
48.71
29.22
26.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
64.01
33.4
56.96
54.22
yoy growth (%)
91.59
-41.35
5.06
1.35
Raw materials
-28.97
-13.58
-25.75
-25.47
As % of sales
45.26
40.66
45.21
46.99
Employee costs
-11.41
-6.76
-10.84
-9.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.48
-0.52
1.08
0.12
Depreciation
-2.02
-1.88
-1.78
-1.79
Tax paid
-0.07
0.09
4.54
-0.09
Working capital
0.59
0.62
0.08
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.59
-41.35
5.06
1.35
Op profit growth
162.28
-37.62
2.29
7.51
EBIT growth
308.13
-57.82
28.91
-5.39
Net profit growth
-902.31
-107.53
15,279.23
-94.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K V Prasad
Managing Director
K Vijay Kumar
Non Executive Director
R Shiv Kumar
Non Executive Director
K V Nagalalitha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M Narasimha Rao.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nemani Gopal
Executive Director
K Sriram.
Independent Director
Vijayulu Reddy Kaliki
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Baldewa
Reports by Aditya Spinners Ltd
Summary
Aditya Spinners Ltd (ASL) is one of the leading, renowned and recognized Textile Mills in creating, developing and manufacturing of products right from basic to variety of high quality yarn thus responding to emerging trends in the spinning industry and supplying yarn to domestic and International market. ASL in the Textiles Spinning Synthetic Blended sector. The Company was incorporated in 1991. The mill, located at Perindesam (Chittoor district), Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 15,360 ring spindles to produce polyester / viscose blended yarn. The licensed capacity of the company is 25,000 spindles. ASL added 6710 more spindles to its capacity at its existing plant. In 1995, it spent Rs 14.53 cr to this effect. The company started exports in 1995-96 and to promote this activity it is now going in for the ISO 9000 accreditation. ASL has secured an export order for the supply of polyester and viscose blends to France. It has entered into a long-term tie-up with Lodovico Rossini, Italy, for the export of two large containers valued at Rs 50 lac. The export market is steadily improving and the company is getting good orders with better realisation and hopes to do better in the export market.The company has submitted a revival proposal to IDBI which includes financial restructuring, expansion, modernisation and line balancing. IDBI referred the proposal to an independent Textile Expert for conduction a techno-economic viability study. On their recommendation and also
The Aditya Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Spinners Ltd is ₹47.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Spinners Ltd is 160 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Spinners Ltd is ₹17.35 and ₹33.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aditya Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.72%, 3 Years at 14.22%, 1 Year at 13.64%, 6 Month at 41.92%, 3 Month at 12.47% and 1 Month at 6.15%.
