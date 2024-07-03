Summary

Aditya Spinners Ltd (ASL) is one of the leading, renowned and recognized Textile Mills in creating, developing and manufacturing of products right from basic to variety of high quality yarn thus responding to emerging trends in the spinning industry and supplying yarn to domestic and International market. ASL in the Textiles Spinning Synthetic Blended sector. The Company was incorporated in 1991. The mill, located at Perindesam (Chittoor district), Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 15,360 ring spindles to produce polyester / viscose blended yarn. The licensed capacity of the company is 25,000 spindles. ASL added 6710 more spindles to its capacity at its existing plant. In 1995, it spent Rs 14.53 cr to this effect. The company started exports in 1995-96 and to promote this activity it is now going in for the ISO 9000 accreditation. ASL has secured an export order for the supply of polyester and viscose blends to France. It has entered into a long-term tie-up with Lodovico Rossini, Italy, for the export of two large containers valued at Rs 50 lac. The export market is steadily improving and the company is getting good orders with better realisation and hopes to do better in the export market.The company has submitted a revival proposal to IDBI which includes financial restructuring, expansion, modernisation and line balancing. IDBI referred the proposal to an independent Textile Expert for conduction a techno-economic viability study. On their recommendation and also

Read More