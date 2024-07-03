iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Spinners Ltd Share Price

28.47
(-6.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

  • Open29.17
  • Day's High32.8
  • 52 Wk High33.5
  • Prev. Close30.4
  • Day's Low28.14
  • 52 Wk Low 17.35
  • Turnover (lac)3.41
  • P/E160
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.51
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aditya Spinners Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

29.17

Prev. Close

30.4

Turnover(Lac.)

3.41

Day's High

32.8

Day's Low

28.14

52 Week's High

33.5

52 Week's Low

17.35

Book Value

28.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.66

P/E

160

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Aditya Spinners Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

Aditya Spinners Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aditya Spinners Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.52%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 33.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Spinners Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.74

16.74

16.74

16.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.22

31.97

12.48

9.32

Net Worth

48.96

48.71

29.22

26.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

64.01

33.4

56.96

54.22

yoy growth (%)

91.59

-41.35

5.06

1.35

Raw materials

-28.97

-13.58

-25.75

-25.47

As % of sales

45.26

40.66

45.21

46.99

Employee costs

-11.41

-6.76

-10.84

-9.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.48

-0.52

1.08

0.12

Depreciation

-2.02

-1.88

-1.78

-1.79

Tax paid

-0.07

0.09

4.54

-0.09

Working capital

0.59

0.62

0.08

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.59

-41.35

5.06

1.35

Op profit growth

162.28

-37.62

2.29

7.51

EBIT growth

308.13

-57.82

28.91

-5.39

Net profit growth

-902.31

-107.53

15,279.23

-94.54

No Record Found

Aditya Spinners Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Spinners Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K V Prasad

Managing Director

K Vijay Kumar

Non Executive Director

R Shiv Kumar

Non Executive Director

K V Nagalalitha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M Narasimha Rao.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nemani Gopal

Executive Director

K Sriram.

Independent Director

Vijayulu Reddy Kaliki

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Baldewa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Spinners Ltd

Summary

Aditya Spinners Ltd (ASL) is one of the leading, renowned and recognized Textile Mills in creating, developing and manufacturing of products right from basic to variety of high quality yarn thus responding to emerging trends in the spinning industry and supplying yarn to domestic and International market. ASL in the Textiles Spinning Synthetic Blended sector. The Company was incorporated in 1991. The mill, located at Perindesam (Chittoor district), Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 15,360 ring spindles to produce polyester / viscose blended yarn. The licensed capacity of the company is 25,000 spindles. ASL added 6710 more spindles to its capacity at its existing plant. In 1995, it spent Rs 14.53 cr to this effect. The company started exports in 1995-96 and to promote this activity it is now going in for the ISO 9000 accreditation. ASL has secured an export order for the supply of polyester and viscose blends to France. It has entered into a long-term tie-up with Lodovico Rossini, Italy, for the export of two large containers valued at Rs 50 lac. The export market is steadily improving and the company is getting good orders with better realisation and hopes to do better in the export market.The company has submitted a revival proposal to IDBI which includes financial restructuring, expansion, modernisation and line balancing. IDBI referred the proposal to an independent Textile Expert for conduction a techno-economic viability study. On their recommendation and also
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Spinners Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Spinners Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Spinners Ltd is ₹47.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Spinners Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Spinners Ltd is 160 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Spinners Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Spinners Ltd is ₹17.35 and ₹33.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Spinners Ltd?

Aditya Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.72%, 3 Years at 14.22%, 1 Year at 13.64%, 6 Month at 41.92%, 3 Month at 12.47% and 1 Month at 6.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Spinners Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Spinners Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.37 %
Institutions - 0.53 %
Public - 33.10 %

