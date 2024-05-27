Aditya Spinners Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS:

The Textile Industry is a vital sector of the Indian economy with a rich history dating back centuries. It is one of the major contributors to Indias Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and also one of the largest employers in India. The Indian textile industry is diverse, encompassing a wide range of textiles, including man-made fibres (MMF). The Textile Industry is a vital sector of the Indian economy with a rich history dating back centuries. It is one of the major contributors to Indias Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and also one of the largest employers in India. The Indian textile industry is diverse, encompassing a wide range of textiles, including man-made fibres (MMF). Since past few months, exports in MMF textile products are declining, as there is reduction in demand for textile products in the western countries as an outcome of Russia-Ukraine war. Similarly, prices of raw materials such as dyes and chemicals, imported from European countries have increased. As a result, the entire value chain has got affected. The Textile Industry is one of the oldest Industry in the country and plays an important role in the countrys economy in terms of Industrial Production, Employment and foreign exchange earnings. The

Textile Industry has achieved a good growth in last two decades in terms of installed spindles and yarn production. This could happen due to buoyant domestic and international demand, conducive Government Policies. This industry provides indirect employment to large number of workforce and also helps to develop many related ancillaries which generates further employment. It is the second largest employment provider after the agricultural sector. India is the second largest textile exporter and the fifth largest in apparel exports globally, with a share of 6% and 4% respectively. Exports contributes major revenue to the exchequer and is expected to increase to $300 billion by 2024-25 resulting in tripling the Indian market share from 5% to 15%.

The Companys production, supply and sales have suffered due to COVID-19 but since the markets opened up and work was resumed, the company has tried to recover the losses incurred and increase the productivity to an optimum level to decrease the costs. The overall performance of the company as compared to previous year has been better, keeping in mind the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. It is hoped that textile industry may perform better in the years to come, provided the prices of raw material are stable. These are favourable indicators for the reasonable growth of textile industry in the country.

MARKETING:

Your Company is constantly focussing its efforts to cater to high end users. The Company has got excellent relations with all its customers who have been dealing with the Company over the years, by adhering to quality standards, delivery schedules and competitive prices. The demand in domestic as well as export market is improving gradually.

Government Initiatives:

The Indian government has introduced a number of schemes and policies to promote exports in textile sector. 100% FDI is allowed in textile sector under automatic route.

2. STRENGTHS, OPPORTUNITIES, WEAKNESS AND THREATS:

STRENGTH:

Continuous raw material availability that helps industry to control costs and reduce the lead times across the operation. Availability of Skilled Manpower provides competitive advantage to industry. Large and diversified segments in this industry that provide wide variety of products

OPPORTUNITIES:

Through investing in people, digitalisation, research & development, reaching out to untapped global markets, green energy and supply chain diversification, margins can be improved The cultural diversity and rich heritage of the country offers good inspiration base for designs and thus ensuing value addition in the proud range. Natural demand drivers including rising income levels, increasing urbanisation and growth of the purchasing population drive domestic demand.

WEAKNESSES:

Fragmented Industry restricts the scope of enlarging base and emergence as global leaders. Lack of desirable levels of Technological Development affects the productivity and other activities in whole value chain. Continuous Quality Improvement is need of the hour as there are different demand patterns all over the world.

THREATS:

The rapid deterioration of the global economic outlook following the Russia -Ukraine war and mass lay-offs of employees by global corporations, has severely impacted demand and margins. Change in Government policies may affect the industry. The financial costs, taxes, increasing competition, closing of borders and lockdowns and availability of working capital are other major threats

3. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturer of blended yarn and accordingly this is the only Single Reportable Segment.

4. OUTLOOK:

The Company continuous to be an important player in the field of blended yarn in medium and fined count segment with specialised products. There are good prospects for increasing exports of yarn to European Countries. The company is making all efforts to explore new markets apart from current markets.

5. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an adequate and effective internal control system commensurate with the size and complexity of the organization. The Company has undertaken a comprehensive review of all internal control systems to take care of the needs of the expanding size of the Company and believes that these systems provide, among other things, a reasonable assurance that transactions are executed with management authorization. It also ensures that they are recorded in all material respect to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with established accounting principles along with the assets of the Company being adequately safeguarded against significant misuse or loss. The company has also upgraded the IT support systems. A system of internal audit to meet the statutory requirement as well as to ensure proper implementation of management and accounting controls is in place.

Key elements of the Internal Control Systems are as follows:

Existence of Authority Manuals and periodical updating of the same for all Functions. Existence of clearly defined organisational structure and authority. Existence of corporate policies for Financial Reporting and Accounting. Existence of Management information system updated from time to time as may be required. Existence of Annual Budgets and Long-Term Business Plans. Existence of Internal Audit System.

Periodical review of opportunities and risk factors depending on the Global / Domestic Scenario and to undertake measures as may be necessary.

The Audit Committee is periodically reviewing the Internal Audit Reports for the auditing carried out in all the key areas of the operations. Additionally, the Audit Committee approves all the audit plans and reports for significant issues raised by the Internal and External Auditors. Regular reports on the business development, future plans and projections are given to the Board of Directors. Internal Audit Reports are regularly circulated for perusal of Senior Management for appropriate action as required.

Nominal foreseeable risks of the Companys assets are adequately covered by comprehensive insurance. Risk assessments, inspections and safety audits are carried out periodically.

6. FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Attention is drawn to refer Directors Report on performance review.

7. HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIIONS:

There are no material developments in the Human Resources area. The industrial relations have been generally satisfactory. The Company constantly reviews the man power requirements and has a properly equipped Department to take care of the requirements. The Company has constituted an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) in pursuant to the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 for prevention, prohibition, and Redressal of complaints / grievances on sexual harassment of women at work places.

The Company continued the welfare activities for the employees, which include Medical Care, Group Insurance, and Canteen Facility. To enrich the skills of employees and enrich their experience, the Company arranges Practical Training Courses by Internal and External Faculty.

8. ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

In the preparation of the financial statements the Company has followed the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules made there under. The Significant Accounting policies which are consistently applied have been set out in the notes to the financial statements.

9. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Readers are advised to kindly note that the above discussion contains statements about risks, concerns, opportunities, etc., which are valid only at the time of making the statements.

Statements made in this report describing the Companys projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be ‘forward looking predictions within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such estimates, projections, etc. whether expressed or implied. Factors which would make a significant difference to the Companys operations include availability of quality raw materials, market prices in the domestic and overseas markets, changes in Govt. Regulations and tax laws, economic conditions affecting demand/ supplies and other environmental factors over which the Company does not have any control.