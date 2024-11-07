iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Spinners Ltd Board Meeting

27.34
(1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:35:00 AM

Aditya Spinners CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 7th November, 2024 inter alia for consideration and approval of unaudited financial results for quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 Change of Internal Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th July, 2024 inter alia for approval of unaudited financial results for First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202430 May 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th day of May, 2024 has inter-alia approved the change in designation/appointment of Sri K Sriram as Joint Managing Director of the Company w.e.f., 1st July, 2024 for a term of five years subject to approval of members at ensuing Annual General Meeting Read less..
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly and yearly audited financial results and Board Report for the FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board meeting held on 27th May 2024 inter alia for approval of audited financial results and Board report for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202426 Jan 2024
ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board meeting held on 5th February, 2024 for consideration and approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Results-Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

