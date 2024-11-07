Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 7th November, 2024 inter alia for consideration and approval of unaudited financial results for quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 Change of Internal Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th July, 2024 inter alia for approval of unaudited financial results for First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 30 May 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th day of May, 2024 has inter-alia approved the change in designation/appointment of Sri K Sriram as Joint Managing Director of the Company w.e.f., 1st July, 2024 for a term of five years subject to approval of members at ensuing Annual General Meeting Read less..

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly and yearly audited financial results and Board Report for the FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board meeting held on 27th May 2024 inter alia for approval of audited financial results and Board report for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 26 Jan 2024