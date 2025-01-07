iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Spinners Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29.49
(3.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Spinners Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

64.01

33.4

56.96

54.22

yoy growth (%)

91.59

-41.35

5.06

1.35

Raw materials

-28.97

-13.58

-25.75

-25.47

As % of sales

45.26

40.66

45.21

46.99

Employee costs

-11.41

-6.76

-10.84

-9.53

As % of sales

17.83

20.25

19.04

17.59

Other costs

-16.74

-10.43

-16.15

-15.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.15

31.23

28.36

27.83

Operating profit

6.87

2.62

4.2

4.1

OPM

10.74

7.84

7.38

7.57

Depreciation

-2.02

-1.88

-1.78

-1.79

Interest expense

-1.8

-1.81

-1.98

-2.25

Other income

0.42

0.55

0.64

0.06

Profit before tax

3.48

-0.52

1.08

0.12

Taxes

-0.07

0.09

4.54

-0.09

Tax rate

-2.2

-18.92

420.94

-71.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.4

-0.42

5.62

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.4

-0.42

5.62

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-902.31

-107.53

15,279.23

-94.54

NPM

5.31

-1.26

9.88

0.06

