|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
64.01
33.4
56.96
54.22
yoy growth (%)
91.59
-41.35
5.06
1.35
Raw materials
-28.97
-13.58
-25.75
-25.47
As % of sales
45.26
40.66
45.21
46.99
Employee costs
-11.41
-6.76
-10.84
-9.53
As % of sales
17.83
20.25
19.04
17.59
Other costs
-16.74
-10.43
-16.15
-15.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.15
31.23
28.36
27.83
Operating profit
6.87
2.62
4.2
4.1
OPM
10.74
7.84
7.38
7.57
Depreciation
-2.02
-1.88
-1.78
-1.79
Interest expense
-1.8
-1.81
-1.98
-2.25
Other income
0.42
0.55
0.64
0.06
Profit before tax
3.48
-0.52
1.08
0.12
Taxes
-0.07
0.09
4.54
-0.09
Tax rate
-2.2
-18.92
420.94
-71.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.4
-0.42
5.62
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.4
-0.42
5.62
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-902.31
-107.53
15,279.23
-94.54
NPM
5.31
-1.26
9.88
0.06
