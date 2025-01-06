Aditya Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.48
-0.52
1.08
0.12
Depreciation
-2.02
-1.88
-1.78
-1.79
Tax paid
-0.07
0.09
4.54
-0.09
Working capital
0.59
0.62
0.08
-0.05
Other operating items
Operating
1.98
-1.68
3.93
-1.81
Capital expenditure
0.12
0.48
16.3
5.86
Free cash flow
2.11
-1.2
20.23
4.05
Equity raised
18.39
20.35
3.67
-1.08
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.48
16.27
18.67
13.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
34.98
35.41
42.57
16.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.