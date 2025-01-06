iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aditya Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.47
(-6.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Spinners Ltd

Aditya Spinners FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.48

-0.52

1.08

0.12

Depreciation

-2.02

-1.88

-1.78

-1.79

Tax paid

-0.07

0.09

4.54

-0.09

Working capital

0.59

0.62

0.08

-0.05

Other operating items

Operating

1.98

-1.68

3.93

-1.81

Capital expenditure

0.12

0.48

16.3

5.86

Free cash flow

2.11

-1.2

20.23

4.05

Equity raised

18.39

20.35

3.67

-1.08

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.48

16.27

18.67

13.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

34.98

35.41

42.57

16.59

Aditya Spinners : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Spinners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.