To the Members of Adtech Systems Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Adtech Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit including other comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements ‘section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements

KEY audit matter: PRINCIPAL AUDIT PROCEDURES Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of I nd AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (new revenue accounting standard). The application of the new revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Additionally, new revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involves collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. Refer to Notes (J) to the Standalone Financial Statements. Auditors response: PRINCIPAL AUDIT PROCEDURES: We assessed the Companys process to identify the impact of adoption of the new revenue accounting standard as applicable to the Companys regular revenue stream and new areas of revenue being E-Locker and Solar Projects. Our audit approach consisted testing and evaluating of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing to verify the efficacy of these procedures vis-a-vis the adoption of IND AS 115 and we are of the opinion that the same are adequate to ensure compliance with the provision of the above standard.

key audit matter: EVALUATION OF UNCERTAIN TAX POSITIONS Evaluation of uncertain tax positions The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer Notes r(ii) to the Standalone Financial Statements auditors response: EVALUATION OF UNCERTAIN TAX POSITIONS Principal Audit Procedure We have obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands upto the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at March 31, 2024 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

key audit matter: CAPITALIZATION OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Capitalization of Property , Plant and Equipment In respect of E-Locking Project with IOCL, the Company had incurred capital expenditure on which the Company has charged Depreciation during the year under consideration. auditors response: CAPITALIZATION OF PROPERTY, plant and equipment Our Audit procedures included and were not limited to the following : 1) Assessing the nature of the costs incurred to test whether such costs are incurred specifically to meet the recognition criteria as set out in para 16 to 22 of Ind AS 16. 2) Evaluating the assessment provided by third party vendors involved in the construction and testing process to determine whether capitalization ceased when the asset is in the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by the management. key audit matter: hiving off of solar division Hiving off of Solar Division The company though had resolved to hive off the Solar Division to an SPV comprising of the Company and certain individuals representing a group of companies in the same business as JV partners, by an MOU dated 08th December 2021 which is under implementation. Auditors response: hiving off of solar division We have assessed the process of hiving off. Of the total consideration of Rs.763 lakhs, part of the plant and equipment has already been transferred to the SPV at agreed values. We have obtained details of the transfers already done and have found the same to be in accordance with Shareholders Resolution. We have ascertained the situation and have come to the conclusion that delay on completion is attributable to pending projects currently taken up for execution by the Company.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON:

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE Ind AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or,if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS As required by section 143(3) of the act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (Which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in the Statement of Changes in Equity to the standalone Ind AS financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXUREA

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31stMarch 2024, we report the following:

(i) - (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

- (a)(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

- (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a periodical manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

- (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company except the property at T C 5/2523, Golf Links Road, Kowdiar PO, Trivandrum 695 003 in which the Company has entered into an agreement with M/s Star Micronix, a firm in which the Directors are interested, for the purchase of fixed assets of Star Micronix and an advance of Rs. 33.06 lakhs has been made. The Company is in possession of the said fixed assets and the same has been mortgaged with M/s State Bank of India as collateral security for the cash credit facility availed by the Company, though the same is yet to be registered in the Companys name.

- (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

- (e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami Property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) - (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year. In ouropinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate.

In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

- (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii)- (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not made any investment nor granted or has taken any loans secured or unsecured to or from companies, firms or other parties in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) - (a) Since the company has not granted any loans to parties in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, (except trade advances to M/s. Southern Floating Solar Pvt Ltd pursuant to Shareholders resolutions- where Director is interested) the question of receipt of principal and interest regularly is not applicable.

- (b) Since no loans have been granted as above, there is no overdue amount and question of reasonable steps taken by the company to recover principal and interest does not arise.

- (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

(v) - (a)The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) - (a) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues

- (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, GST, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise Duty, Value Added Tax cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us there were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

- (b) According to the information and explanations given tous, there are no amounts payable in respect of income tax, GST,wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes as on 31st March 2024 except the following.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues and financial year to which it pertains Forum where dispute is pending Amount involved in Rs 000s Security Deposit made in Rs 000s Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax and interest for 201213 DC (Appeals), Tvm Rs.1884.00 Rs. 715.00 Kerala VAT Act, 2003 Kerala Value Added Tax and interest for FY 2012-13 High Court of Kerala Rs. 31380.00 Rs.927.00 Kerala VAT Act, 2003 Kerala Value Added Tax and Interest for FY 2013-14 DC (Appeals),Tvm Rs.4354.00 Rs. 871.00 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax and interest for 201314 Proposes to avail amnesty scheme Rs 263.00 Rs.0.00 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax and interest for 201516 Proposes to avail amnesty scheme Rs. 24.00 Rs. 0.00 Kerala VAT Act, 2003 Kerala Value Added Tax and interest for FY 2015-16 DC(Appeals)Tvm Rs.6097.00 Rs 0.00 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax and interest for 201617 Proposes to avail amnesty scheme Rs.66.00 Rs.0.00 Kerala VAT Act, 2003 Kerala Value Added Tax and interest for FY 2016-17 DC (Appeals), Tvm 4355.00 Rs.0.00 Kerala VAT Act 2003 Penalty imposed by Intelligence Officer on raid for 2012-13, 2013-14 and 201415 High Court of Kerala 163822.00 Rs.0.00 total 212245.00 2513.00

(viii) - (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) - (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any bank or financial institution.

- (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution.

- (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, as the company has not been sanctioned term loans, the provision regarding application of term loans are not applicable.

- (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

- (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary as defined under Companies Act, 2013. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture (as defined under Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended March 31, 2024.

- (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary (as defined under Companies Act, 2013). The Company did not have any associate or joint venture (as defined under Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(x) - (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books of accounts and other records examined by us, the Company has not raised any moneys raised by way of public issue of shares during the year.As the company has not availed any term loans, the comments regarding utilisation of term loans is not applicable.

- (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) - (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

- (b)According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

- (c)We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints where ever received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) - (a)The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) - (a)In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) - (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

- (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company for the period under audit.

(xv) - (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) - (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) ,(b), (c) of the Order is not applicable.

- (b)In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) -(a)The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)-(a) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) - (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) - (a) For the current financial year as the provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the company, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are not commenting on issue of unspent amount under sub- section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B

To the Independent Auditors Report - March 31st 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

("The Act")(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion:

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Adtech Systems Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with respect to standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with respect to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls to standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements:

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.