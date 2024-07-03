SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹87.6
Prev. Close₹96.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.79
Day's High₹96.7
Day's Low₹87.6
52 Week's High₹180.95
52 Week's Low₹62.34
Book Value₹42.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)110.75
P/E27.16
EPS3.57
Divi. Yield1.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.31
12.31
12.31
12.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.39
33.43
31.03
30.01
Net Worth
48.7
45.74
43.34
42.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
MAVELIKALAM RAMAKRISHNAN NARAYANAN
Independent Director
KRISHNAN NAIR MANMATHAN NAIR
Managing Director
M R Subramanian
Executive Director
KRISHNAN RAMAKRISHNAN
Independent Director
SURESH NATESAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
BALAMURALI SREEDHARAN NAIR
Independent Director
ANANDAVALLY AMMAL KRISHNA PILLAI
Independent Director
M Ayyappan
Independent Director
Suresh Viswanthan
Independent Director
Harikrishnan R Nair
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adtech Systems Ltd
Summary
Adtech System Limited, established in 1992, is a leader in integrated electronics security systems. Adtech is the India business partner of Invue Security Products, USA for Display Protection Systems and Display Fixture Systems to provide a live experience to customers, thereby increasing the sales potential. It has two marketing divisions Retail Marketing Division specialising in Anti-Shop Lifting Systems Commercial industrial division specialising in CCTV, Access Control systems, Asset protection systems and special products. The company has sales and support centers at Trivandrum, Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.The company was co-promoted by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and promoted by Technocrats. During year 2003-2004, the company entered into tie-ups other company for supply of common models of UPS. During the year 2004-2005, the company launched three products namely; E Messenger Display System, Smart Card Based Automation System and RFID based system for retail / library inventory control. During the same year the company continued to be the leader in the Electronic Articles Surveillance systems, Access Control Systems, CCTV and Alarm System Supply and integration. During the year 2005-2006, the company entered into alliance with Apt Micro System Trivadrum for marketing their product range, this consist of Electronic LED based display systems, RFID based solution and other special products. During the same year the
Read More
The Adtech Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹92.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adtech Systems Ltd is ₹110.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adtech Systems Ltd is 27.16 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adtech Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adtech Systems Ltd is ₹62.34 and ₹180.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adtech Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 48.16%, 6 Month at -13.12%, 3 Month at 14.83% and 1 Month at 12.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.