Adtech Systems Ltd Share Price

92.96
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open87.6
  • Day's High96.7
  • 52 Wk High180.95
  • Prev. Close96.97
  • Day's Low87.6
  • 52 Wk Low 62.34
  • Turnover (lac)5.79
  • P/E27.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.42
  • EPS3.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)110.75
  • Div. Yield1.07
View All Historical Data
Adtech Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

87.6

Prev. Close

96.97

Turnover(Lac.)

5.79

Day's High

96.7

Day's Low

87.6

52 Week's High

180.95

52 Week's Low

62.34

Book Value

42.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

110.75

P/E

27.16

EPS

3.57

Divi. Yield

1.07

Adtech Systems Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Adtech Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adtech Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.83%

Institutions: 0.83%

Non-Institutions: 31.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Adtech Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.31

12.31

12.31

12.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.39

33.43

31.03

30.01

Net Worth

48.7

45.74

43.34

42.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Adtech Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adtech Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

MAVELIKALAM RAMAKRISHNAN NARAYANAN

Independent Director

KRISHNAN NAIR MANMATHAN NAIR

Managing Director

M R Subramanian

Executive Director

KRISHNAN RAMAKRISHNAN

Independent Director

SURESH NATESAN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

BALAMURALI SREEDHARAN NAIR

Independent Director

ANANDAVALLY AMMAL KRISHNA PILLAI

Independent Director

M Ayyappan

Independent Director

Suresh Viswanthan

Independent Director

Harikrishnan R Nair

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adtech Systems Ltd

Summary

Adtech System Limited, established in 1992, is a leader in integrated electronics security systems. Adtech is the India business partner of Invue Security Products, USA for Display Protection Systems and Display Fixture Systems to provide a live experience to customers, thereby increasing the sales potential. It has two marketing divisions Retail Marketing Division specialising in Anti-Shop Lifting Systems Commercial industrial division specialising in CCTV, Access Control systems, Asset protection systems and special products. The company has sales and support centers at Trivandrum, Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.The company was co-promoted by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and promoted by Technocrats. During year 2003-2004, the company entered into tie-ups other company for supply of common models of UPS. During the year 2004-2005, the company launched three products namely; E Messenger Display System, Smart Card Based Automation System and RFID based system for retail / library inventory control. During the same year the company continued to be the leader in the Electronic Articles Surveillance systems, Access Control Systems, CCTV and Alarm System Supply and integration. During the year 2005-2006, the company entered into alliance with Apt Micro System Trivadrum for marketing their product range, this consist of Electronic LED based display systems, RFID based solution and other special products. During the same year the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Adtech Systems Ltd share price today?

The Adtech Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹92.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adtech Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adtech Systems Ltd is ₹110.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adtech Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adtech Systems Ltd is 27.16 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adtech Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adtech Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adtech Systems Ltd is ₹62.34 and ₹180.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adtech Systems Ltd?

Adtech Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 48.16%, 6 Month at -13.12%, 3 Month at 14.83% and 1 Month at 12.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adtech Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adtech Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.88 %
Institutions - 0.84 %
Public - 31.28 %

