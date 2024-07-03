Summary

Adtech System Limited, established in 1992, is a leader in integrated electronics security systems. Adtech is the India business partner of Invue Security Products, USA for Display Protection Systems and Display Fixture Systems to provide a live experience to customers, thereby increasing the sales potential. It has two marketing divisions Retail Marketing Division specialising in Anti-Shop Lifting Systems Commercial industrial division specialising in CCTV, Access Control systems, Asset protection systems and special products. The company has sales and support centers at Trivandrum, Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.The company was co-promoted by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and promoted by Technocrats. During year 2003-2004, the company entered into tie-ups other company for supply of common models of UPS. During the year 2004-2005, the company launched three products namely; E Messenger Display System, Smart Card Based Automation System and RFID based system for retail / library inventory control. During the same year the company continued to be the leader in the Electronic Articles Surveillance systems, Access Control Systems, CCTV and Alarm System Supply and integration. During the year 2005-2006, the company entered into alliance with Apt Micro System Trivadrum for marketing their product range, this consist of Electronic LED based display systems, RFID based solution and other special products. During the same year the

