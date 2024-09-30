Intimation of Book Closure from September 26th to September 30th(both days inclusive) for the purpose of 33rd AGM and for entitlement of Dividend, if any declared at the 33rd AGM scheduled to be held on 30th September 2024. Shareholders holding shares on 25th September 2024 (Record date) shall be entitled to Dividend, if any declared, at the 33rd AGM. Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results of 33rd AGM along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)