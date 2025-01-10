Adtech Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.31
12.31
12.31
12.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.39
33.43
31.03
30.01
Net Worth
48.7
45.74
43.34
42.32
Minority Interest
Debt
3.91
11.57
20.52
24.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1
1.04
1.1
1.1
Total Liabilities
53.61
58.35
64.96
67.8
Fixed Assets
12.43
13.3
14.4
15.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.04
0.07
0
Networking Capital
34.92
38.15
36.6
44.51
Inventories
11.76
13
8.87
13.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.92
20.57
26.64
30.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.86
14.68
15.36
15.26
Sundry Creditors
-3.72
-4.81
-10
-10.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.9
-5.29
-4.27
-3.92
Cash
6.17
6.85
13.88
8.04
Total Assets
53.62
58.34
64.95
67.81
