Adtech Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

88.01
(-3.60%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.31

12.31

12.31

12.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.39

33.43

31.03

30.01

Net Worth

48.7

45.74

43.34

42.32

Minority Interest

Debt

3.91

11.57

20.52

24.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1

1.04

1.1

1.1

Total Liabilities

53.61

58.35

64.96

67.8

Fixed Assets

12.43

13.3

14.4

15.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.04

0.07

0

Networking Capital

34.92

38.15

36.6

44.51

Inventories

11.76

13

8.87

13.25

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.92

20.57

26.64

30.31

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.86

14.68

15.36

15.26

Sundry Creditors

-3.72

-4.81

-10

-10.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.9

-5.29

-4.27

-3.92

Cash

6.17

6.85

13.88

8.04

Total Assets

53.62

58.34

64.95

67.81

