|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Aug 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Board of Directors had recommended a Dividend of Re 1/- (10 percent) per share on the fully paid p equity shares of ihe Company, at their meeting held on 24 May 2024, which is subject to cpproval by Shareholders at the 33 Annual General Meeting.
