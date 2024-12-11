iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adtech Systems Ltd Board Meeting

91.2
(2.55%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:00 AM

Adtech Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
Adtech Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Statutory Auditor to fill in the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of Statutory Auditor to hold office till conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting 2. Fix date of EGM for getting shareholder appointment by Postal Ballot by way of remote e-voting to approve the appointment of Statutory Auditor in casual vacancy. Board of Directors approved appointment of M/s Mahesh V & Co as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting and also approved Notice of Postal Ballot towards shareholders approval of appointment of StatutoryAuditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Adtech Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial results with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Adtech Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interalia 1. Un-Audited financial results for quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. Fixing date of book closure/record date 3. Fixing date for holding 333rd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Adtech Systems Limited Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 with limited review report Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th August 2024 has, pursuant to recommendation by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Ms Suma Sankaran as the Independent Woman Director with effect from 24th September 2024 for a period of 5 years till 23rd September 2029, subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting by Special Resolution. The present Independent Woman Director Smt P K Anandavally Ammal retires after completion of 10 year tenure on 23rd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202414 Aug 2024
Board of Directors had recommended a Dividend of Re 1/- (10 percent) per share on the fully paid p equity shares of ihe Company, at their meeting held on 24 May 2024, which is subject to cpproval by Shareholders at the 33 Annual General Meeting.

Adtech Systems: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Adtech Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.