Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Adtech Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Statutory Auditor to fill in the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of Statutory Auditor to hold office till conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting 2. Fix date of EGM for getting shareholder appointment by Postal Ballot by way of remote e-voting to approve the appointment of Statutory Auditor in casual vacancy. Board of Directors approved appointment of M/s Mahesh V & Co as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting and also approved Notice of Postal Ballot towards shareholders approval of appointment of StatutoryAuditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Adtech Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial results with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Adtech Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interalia 1. Un-Audited financial results for quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. Fixing date of book closure/record date 3. Fixing date for holding 333rd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Adtech Systems Limited Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 with limited review report Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th August 2024 has, pursuant to recommendation by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Ms Suma Sankaran as the Independent Woman Director with effect from 24th September 2024 for a period of 5 years till 23rd September 2029, subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting by Special Resolution. The present Independent Woman Director Smt P K Anandavally Ammal retires after completion of 10 year tenure on 23rd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 Aug 2024