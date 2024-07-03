Adtech Systems Ltd Summary

Adtech System Limited, established in 1992, is a leader in integrated electronics security systems. Adtech is the India business partner of Invue Security Products, USA for Display Protection Systems and Display Fixture Systems to provide a live experience to customers, thereby increasing the sales potential. It has two marketing divisions Retail Marketing Division specialising in Anti-Shop Lifting Systems Commercial industrial division specialising in CCTV, Access Control systems, Asset protection systems and special products. The company has sales and support centers at Trivandrum, Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.The company was co-promoted by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and promoted by Technocrats. During year 2003-2004, the company entered into tie-ups other company for supply of common models of UPS. During the year 2004-2005, the company launched three products namely; E Messenger Display System, Smart Card Based Automation System and RFID based system for retail / library inventory control. During the same year the company continued to be the leader in the Electronic Articles Surveillance systems, Access Control Systems, CCTV and Alarm System Supply and integration. During the year 2005-2006, the company entered into alliance with Apt Micro System Trivadrum for marketing their product range, this consist of Electronic LED based display systems, RFID based solution and other special products. During the same year the company fully repaid the Terms Loans / Short Terms Loans available from availed Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). During the year 2006-2007, the company established dealers in Pakistan, Bangladesh. During the year 2007-2008, the company introduced IBMS (Intelligent Building Management Systems) in tie-ups with a leading manufacturer of IBMS based in USA.During the same year the company implemented a CCA (Customer Care Associate) program. Under this program, the company appointed a head to drive the CCA initiatives and in the same year the company established dealers in Sri Lanka and UAE. During the same year the company received major orders from Companies like Vodaphone, Nokia, RPG Cellucom. During the year 2008-2009, the company executed large orders from DLF- Akruti, Tamil Nadu Police Department for their modernization programme and Igate Global Solutions, Banglore. During the same year the company launched two innovative products, the Under Vehicle Scanner System (UVSS) and the Nano-viewer and in the same year the company entered into a strategic marketing tie-up with TOPSGRUP, the second largest manned guarding company in India, which enable the company to increase its market share and revenues. In January 2022, the Company launched Hitek+ range of Antishoplifting Systems (EAS). It added few more products like Tablet Business Solutions, Electronic Shelf Labels, Smart Lock solutions. It also ventured its foray into RFID for retail inventory management applications.