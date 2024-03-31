To the Members of Advance Lifestyles Limited Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Advance Lifestyles Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (herein after referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (herein after referred as "the IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Our Opinion

We conducted our audit of Financial Statements in accordance with the Standard on Auditing (herein after referred to as "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia (herein after referred as "ICAI") together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Liability towards the Employees: The company has recognized liabilities toward the employees, including provisions for benefits such as Gratuity, Retrenchment Compensation, and others. Managements estimation of these liabilities involves significant judgments and assumptions, particularly regarding the measurement of future cash outflows, discount rates, and demographic factors. The liability toward the employees constitutes a substantial portion of the companys obligations and is inherently complex due to the long-term nature of employee benefit arrangements and the uncertainty surrounding future events. The measurement of such liabilities involves inherent subjectivity, and the outcomes are sensitive to changes in key assumptions. Moreover, given the lack of definitive measures and reliance on managements judgments and estimates, it needs to be tested appropriately and should also conform to Ind AS covenants. It is therefore key audit matter. Refer Note Nos. 17 & 33 and Accounting Policy No. 20. The audit procedures adopted to test the judgements of the management, the appropriateness of historical data for quantification and application of Ind AS covenants are: • Review of past practices supported by factual evidence that the companys previous actions have given rise to expectations in the market leading to a constructive/legal obligation as of the date of the balance sheet • Review of relevant documents that support the management Judgement that an obligation exists and that will entail the outflow of the companys economic resources • Assessment of past practices and historical data as being eligible to form the basis for the provision/ accounting estimates • Assessment of adequacy of disclosures made and compliance with Ind AS covenants. Our review of the provisions created by the company does not reveal any material discrepancy in the provisioning as well as their quantification. 2. Asset Classified as Held for Sale: We draw attention to Note no. 11 and 20 of the financial statements regarding, "Assets Held for Sale (AHS)" along with liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale. The management has decided to sell its property in Mumbai, Maharashtra in its present condition. The company has found a buyer and an active programme to complete the plan has been initiated. In performing our audit procedures related to assets held for sale and associated liabilities, we evaluated the managements assessment of the propertys classification as held for sale in accordance with Ind AS 105. We obtained an understanding of the criteria for classification, assessed the documentation supporting the classification decision, and evaluated the value of the property. 3. Liability towards the Borrowings: As of March 31st, 2024, the Companys current financial liabilities encompass unsecured borrowings from two entities, totalling Rs. 462.69 Lakhs (compared to Rs. 462.69 Lakhs as of March 31st, 2023). Notably, confirmations/statements from these entities have not been received due to their current involvement in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). These liabilities have remained outstanding for a considerable period. Consequently, we cannot provide any comment on any necessary adjustments to the carrying value of these balances and any potential impact on the accompanying financial results. In response to this matter, we have performed alternative audit procedures to gather sufficient appropriate audit evidence to address the risks associated with these borrowings. These procedure include, but are not limited to: • Evaluation of Internal Controls: We have assessed the effectiveness of the Companys internal controls over the recording and measurement of these liabilities, including procedures related to monitoring and evaluating the financial health of the entities. • Review of Events Subsequent to the Reporting Period: We have considered events occurring after the reporting period, including any developments in the CIRP process, to determine the appropriateness of the carrying value of these balances as of the reporting date. Despite these procedures, due to the inherent limitations associated with the absence of external confirmations and the uncertainty surrounding the payment of the borrowings, we are unable to assure the accuracy and completeness of the carrying value of these liabilities and any potential impact on the accompanying financial results.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under the Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequateinternal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Companyso far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the Statement of profit and loss including Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over with reference to the Financial Statements of the Company.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the information given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its Financial Statement. Refer Note - 32 to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. During the year, there were no amounts which are required to be transferred, to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (Which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India or

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company to or any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company or its holding company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Advance

Lifestyles Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of Advance Lifestyles Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Advance

Lifestyles Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Advance Lifestyles Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of The Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets:

(a) (I)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(II) The company doesnt have any intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by Management during the year. According to the information and Explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment, including right-of-use assets and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There is no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5.00/- Crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or and financial institutions based on security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company has made investments in companies, firms, LLPS and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, or provided security during the year and details of which are given below:

A) . The aggregate amount of loans given to associates is Rs. 2,111.56/- lakhs and balances of such loans given amounting to Rs. 2,189.00/- Lakhs are outstanding as on March 31, 2024.

B) . Aggregate amount of loans given to other parties is Rs. 929.00/- lakhs and balances of such loans given amounting to Rs. 201.00/- Lakhs are outstanding as on March 31, 2024.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the

Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and in the absence of such schedule, we are unable to comment on the regularity of the repayments of principal amounts and payment of interest.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in respect of loans granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, neither any amount has been renewed or extended nor fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Hence, reporting under clauses 3 (iii)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (f) is not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable, except in respect of the following:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

A). Non-compliance of sections 186:

a). Loan is given at a rate of interest lower than prescribed:

(Interest-free Loans given)

Sr. No. Name of the Person/ Entity Amount Involved Balance as at 31-Mar-2024 1. Sanjula Sanghai Rs. 3,047.31/- Rs. 3,047.31/- 2. Grant Infrastructure Private Limited Rs. 2,111.56/- Rs. 2,189.00/- 3. Sushil Sheodutrai Sanghai Rs. 1,599.25/- Rs. 1,599.25/- 4. K.G.A Investment Rs. 840.00/- Rs. 290.00/- 5. MNM Gruh Nirman LLP Rs. 326.00/- Rs. 226.00/- 6. A. T. Trade Overseas Private Limited Rs. 1306.71/- - 7. Aatrey Developers Limited Rs. 365.31/- - 8. Black Gold Construction Private Limited Rs. 75.75/- - 9. Shreem Design & Infrastructure Private Limited Rs. 35.38/- - 10. R. Piyarelal Pvt Ltd Rs. 13.00/- -

v. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Hence reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion:

(a) the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including GST, Provident fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, duty of custom, VAT, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities.

Further, there were no undisputed amounts outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information provided there are statutory dues which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes except for the following:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Demand under the Act Pending At ssessment Year Amount The Income Tax Act, 1961 CIT(A) 2006-07 Rs. 299.01/- The Income Tax Act, 1961 CIT(A) 2018-19 Rs. 24.28/-

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations obtained by us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or any other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(f) of order is not applicable to the company.

ix.

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not raised the money by the Way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, during the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally). Hence, reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

x.

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no fraud by the Company and on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year covered by our audit. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xi)(a) is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the

Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed that there is no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year (and upto the date of this report). Hence, reporting under clause 3 xi(c) or the order is not applicable to the company.

xi. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable IND AS.

xiii.

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xiv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xv.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 (2 of 1934). Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016). Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xvi. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 26.32 Lakhs in the current financial year and incurred cash losses of Rs. 37.25 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xvii. There has been a resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors, if any. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liability existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However, we state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities failing due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xviii.

(a) The Company did not have a net worth of rupees five hundred crores or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crores or more or a net profit of rupees five crores or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year.