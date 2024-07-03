iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advance Lifestyles Ltd Share Price

32.8
(0.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.4
  • Day's High33.4
  • 52 Wk High71.43
  • Prev. Close32.66
  • Day's Low31.51
  • 52 Wk Low 30.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E18.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.01
  • EPS1.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Advance Lifestyles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

33.4

Prev. Close

32.66

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

33.4

Day's Low

31.51

52 Week's High

71.43

52 Week's Low

30.01

Book Value

44.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.42

P/E

18.66

EPS

1.75

Divi. Yield

0

Advance Lifestyles Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Advance Lifestyles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Advance Lifestyles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Advance Lifestyles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.23

3.11

3.11

3.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.18

23.08

27.76

26.82

Net Worth

26.41

26.19

30.87

29.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.13

-0.11

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.38

-4.4

13.01

0.43

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-4.6

-0.15

Working capital

-0.02

-11.11

-6.76

-4.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-91.41

1,835.67

-6.75

-17.15

EBIT growth

-91.18

-133.8

2,055.27

-85.11

Net profit growth

-91.19

-152.34

2,864.05

-1,282.3

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

0

0.51

1.12

2.76

3.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.51

1.12

2.76

3.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

51.5

0.92

0.01

8.94

View Annually Results

Advance Lifestyles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Advance Lifestyles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Reet Kamal Keswani

Managing Director

Sundeep Agarwal

Chairperson

Jyoti Laxman Bambade

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Desai

Independent Director

Mala Poddar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advance Lifestyles Ltd

Summary

Advance Lifestyles Limited was incorporated as a Private Company Limited on 18th August, 1988 under the name of New Ahmedabad Advance Mills (1988) Private Limited. Later on it became a Public Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 7th February, 1989 and thereafter the name was changed to The Ahemdabad Advance Mills Limited dated 10th August, 1989 and with insertion of some new clause in Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association, the name was again changed to Advance Lifestyles Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 8th March,2011. The Company was incorporated with the object to carrying on business of Textile Mills, Trading of Cloth and Property Construction. During the year 2012, the Company was engaged in trading in clothes and ventured into real estate development.During the year 2014, the Company disinvested from two Subsidiaries viz. Advance Infraspace Private Limited and Advance Spacelink Private Limited.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Advance Lifestyles Ltd share price today?

The Advance Lifestyles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Lifestyles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Lifestyles Ltd is ₹20.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advance Lifestyles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Advance Lifestyles Ltd is 18.66 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advance Lifestyles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Lifestyles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Lifestyles Ltd is ₹30.01 and ₹71.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Advance Lifestyles Ltd?

Advance Lifestyles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.32%, 3 Years at 5.23%, 1 Year at -28.71%, 6 Month at -26.74%, 3 Month at -35.00% and 1 Month at -27.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advance Lifestyles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Advance Lifestyles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Lifestyles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.