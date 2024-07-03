SectorTextiles
Open₹33.4
Prev. Close₹32.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹33.4
Day's Low₹31.51
52 Week's High₹71.43
52 Week's Low₹30.01
Book Value₹44.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.42
P/E18.66
EPS1.75
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.23
3.11
3.11
3.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.18
23.08
27.76
26.82
Net Worth
26.41
26.19
30.87
29.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.13
-0.11
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.38
-4.4
13.01
0.43
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-4.6
-0.15
Working capital
-0.02
-11.11
-6.76
-4.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-91.41
1,835.67
-6.75
-17.15
EBIT growth
-91.18
-133.8
2,055.27
-85.11
Net profit growth
-91.19
-152.34
2,864.05
-1,282.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
0
0.51
1.12
2.76
3.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.51
1.12
2.76
3.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
51.5
0.92
0.01
8.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Reet Kamal Keswani
Managing Director
Sundeep Agarwal
Chairperson
Jyoti Laxman Bambade
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Desai
Independent Director
Mala Poddar
Reports by Advance Lifestyles Ltd
Summary
Advance Lifestyles Limited was incorporated as a Private Company Limited on 18th August, 1988 under the name of New Ahmedabad Advance Mills (1988) Private Limited. Later on it became a Public Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 7th February, 1989 and thereafter the name was changed to The Ahemdabad Advance Mills Limited dated 10th August, 1989 and with insertion of some new clause in Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association, the name was again changed to Advance Lifestyles Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 8th March,2011. The Company was incorporated with the object to carrying on business of Textile Mills, Trading of Cloth and Property Construction. During the year 2012, the Company was engaged in trading in clothes and ventured into real estate development.During the year 2014, the Company disinvested from two Subsidiaries viz. Advance Infraspace Private Limited and Advance Spacelink Private Limited.
Read More
The Advance Lifestyles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Lifestyles Ltd is ₹20.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Advance Lifestyles Ltd is 18.66 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Lifestyles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Lifestyles Ltd is ₹30.01 and ₹71.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Advance Lifestyles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.32%, 3 Years at 5.23%, 1 Year at -28.71%, 6 Month at -26.74%, 3 Month at -35.00% and 1 Month at -27.03%.
