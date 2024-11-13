iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Lifestyles Ltd Board Meeting

30.75
(-0.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Advance Lifes. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ADVANCE LIFESTYLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Fourth Board Meeting of Advance Lifestyles Limited is scheduled to be held at on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter alia to consider the following: a. To review and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. b. To take note of resignation of Ms. Neha Desai as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from October 09 2024. Request you to take the above on your records Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 have inter alia transacted the following business at the said meeting:- a. The Board of Directors duly considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024; b. The Board of Directors duly considered and take note of Resignation of Ms. Neha Desai as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from October 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) attached In continuation to our intimation dated November 13, 2024, attached herewith revised Standalone Results containing Cash Flow Statement in Pdf format for the quarter ended September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ADVANCE LIFESTYLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a.To consider and approve the Directors Report Report on Corporate Governance Certificate of Non-disqualification of Directors for the financial year ended March 31 2024; b.To take on record the Secretarial Audit Report of the Company for the year ended March 31st 2024; c.To consider and approve appointment of scrutinizer for 35th Annual General Meeting; d.To approve date time and venue for conducting Thirty fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company; e.To recommend Sundeep Agarwal (DIN: 03168111) who is liable to retire by rotation and eligible for reappointment as per section 152 of the Companies Act 2013; f.To recommend regularization of appointment of Ms. Mala Poddar (DIN: 10718525) as an Independent Director of the Company at the upcoming AGM; g.To review and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 As per the attached document (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
ADVANCE LIFESTYLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held at shorter notice on 24/07/2024 We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Advance Lifestyles Limited, was held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 for consideration of the following business as mentioned below. The meeting commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 01:30 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 24, 2024 have inter alia transacted the following business at the said meeting:- The Board of Directors duly considered and approved appointment of Ms. Mala Poddar, as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 consecutive years from the date of her appointment. We request you to kindly take the above information on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provision(s) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
ADVANCE LIFESTYLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the attached Intimation As per the attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
ADVANCE LIFESTYLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Shorter Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting of Advance Lifestyles Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 22nd Day of March 2024 inter alia 1.To consider discuss and take note of resignation of M/s Niraj Agrawal & Co. Chartered Accountants as a Statutory Auditor of the Company w.e.f March 15 2024; 2.To consider and approve appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s Niraj Agrawal & Co. subject to the approval of the members and based on the recommendation of Audit Committee; 3.To consider and approve the draft notice of Postal Ballot; 4.To consider and approve appointment of scrutinizer for postal ballot; 5.To consider and approve the Cut-off date for sending postal ballot notice to shareholders and entitlement of e-voting. We request you to take the above information on record and the same be treated as compliance under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 1.The Board of Directors took note of the resignation of M/s Niraj Agrawal & Co., Chartered Accountants as a Statutory Auditor of the Company w.e.f March 15, 2024; 2.The Board of Directors duly approved, appointment of M/s Piyush J Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants as a Statutory Auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2023-24 based on the recommendation of Audit Committee and subject to the approval of Members; 3.The Board of Directors duly approved draft notice of Postal Ballot; 4.The Board of Directors duly considered and approved appointment M/s MSDS & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to act as a scrutinizer for postal ballot;5.The Board of Directors duly considered and approved Friday, March 22, 2024 as an Cut-off date for sending postal ballot notice to shareholders and entitlement of e-voting; As per the attached document (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ADVANCE LIFESTYLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting No. 08/ 2023-24 of Advance Lifestyles Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th day of February 2024 inter alia 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023; 2. To take note of the resignation of Ms. Shobha Jadhav from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company; 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company; We request you to take the above information on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provision(s) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 13, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Board of Directors duly approved and took on record unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023; 2. The Board of Directors took note of the resignation of Ms. Shobha Jadhav from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company; 3. The Board of Directors duly approved appointment of CS Neha Desai as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company; As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Advance Lifes.: Related News

No Record Found

