|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.37
Op profit growth
6,828.23
EBIT growth
1,356.65
Net profit growth
486.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
863.45
5.06
EBIT margin
941.63
26.26
Net profit margin
-33.27
-2.3
RoCE
13.74
RoNW
-1.63
RoA
-0.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.26
-0.25
Book value per share
17.79
18.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
173.64
Inventory days
22,527.01
Creditor days
31.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.96
-0.89
Net debt / equity
23.34
2.23
Net debt / op. profit
13.31
94.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
11,967.1
-46.47
Employee costs
-41.31
-9.76
Other costs
-11,162.33
-38.7
