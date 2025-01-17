iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advance Lifestyles Ltd Key Ratios

28.9
(-2.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Lifestyles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.37

Op profit growth

6,828.23

EBIT growth

1,356.65

Net profit growth

486.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

863.45

5.06

EBIT margin

941.63

26.26

Net profit margin

-33.27

-2.3

RoCE

13.74

RoNW

-1.63

RoA

-0.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.26

-0.25

Book value per share

17.79

18.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

173.64

Inventory days

22,527.01

Creditor days

31.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.96

-0.89

Net debt / equity

23.34

2.23

Net debt / op. profit

13.31

94.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

11,967.1

-46.47

Employee costs

-41.31

-9.76

Other costs

-11,162.33

-38.7

Advance Lifes. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Lifestyles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.