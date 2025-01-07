Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.13
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.26
-4.33
-0.11
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.38
-4.46
-0.23
-0.24
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-3.56
0
-5.22
-0.16
Other income
0
0.07
13.24
0.85
Profit before tax
-0.38
-4.4
13.01
0.43
Taxes
0
0
-4.6
-0.15
Tax rate
-0.14
-0.01
-35.39
-35.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.38
-4.4
8.4
0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.38
-4.4
8.4
0.28
yoy growth (%)
-91.19
-152.34
2,864.05
-1,282.3
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
