iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advance Lifestyles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

32.35
(2.11%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

0

0.44

0.05

0.1

1.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.44

0.05

0.1

1.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

2.84

0.09

0

0

Total Income

0.07

3.28

0.14

0.1

1.12

Total Expenditure

0.34

-6.51

-0.01

0.36

2

PBIDT

-0.27

9.79

0.15

-0.25

-0.87

Interest

0.23

8.91

0.41

0.03

0.03

PBDT

-0.5

0.88

-0.25

-0.28

-0.92

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

0

0

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.51

0.87

-0.25

-0.28

-0.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.51

0.87

-0.25

-0.28

-0.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0.07

0

0.01

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.58

0.87

-0.27

-0.28

-0.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.65

2.78

-0.82

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.11

3.11

3.1

3.1

3.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

7,78,229

6,48,422

6,48,422

6,55,065

0

Public Shareholding (%)

25

20.83

20.82

21.04

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

23,34,646

24,64,453

24,64,453

24,57,810

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

75

79.17

79.16

78.95

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

2,225

319.99

-227.27

-77.87

PBDTM(%)

0

200

-519.99

-263.63

-81.41

PATM(%)

0

197.72

-519.99

-263.63

-83.18

Advance Lifes.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Lifestyles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.