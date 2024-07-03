Advance Lifestyles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
0
0.44
0.05
0.1
1.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.44
0.05
0.1
1.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
2.84
0.09
0
0
Total Income
0.07
3.28
0.14
0.1
1.12
Total Expenditure
0.34
-6.51
-0.01
0.36
2
PBIDT
-0.27
9.79
0.15
-0.25
-0.87
Interest
0.23
8.91
0.41
0.03
0.03
PBDT
-0.5
0.88
-0.25
-0.28
-0.92
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0
0
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.51
0.87
-0.25
-0.28
-0.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.51
0.87
-0.25
-0.28
-0.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0.07
0
0.01
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.58
0.87
-0.27
-0.28
-0.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.65
2.78
-0.82
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.11
3.11
3.1
3.1
3.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,78,229
6,48,422
6,48,422
6,55,065
0
Public Shareholding (%)
25
20.83
20.82
21.04
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
23,34,646
24,64,453
24,64,453
24,57,810
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
75
79.17
79.16
78.95
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
2,225
319.99
-227.27
-77.87
PBDTM(%)
0
200
-519.99
-263.63
-81.41
PATM(%)
0
197.72
-519.99
-263.63
-83.18
