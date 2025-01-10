Advance Lifestyles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.23
3.11
3.11
3.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.18
23.08
27.76
26.82
Net Worth
26.41
26.19
30.87
29.93
Minority Interest
Debt
40.29
37.55
43.6
43.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
66.7
63.74
74.47
73.86
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
2.84
2.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0.25
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
66.38
63.34
71.61
71
Inventories
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
6
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
69.74
67.14
75.04
69.7
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.48
0
-0.11
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.5
-3.46
-3.57
-4.73
Cash
0.03
0.13
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
66.68
63.74
74.47
73.86
