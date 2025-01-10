iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Lifestyles Ltd Balance Sheet

32.59
(-0.18%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.23

3.11

3.11

3.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.18

23.08

27.76

26.82

Net Worth

26.41

26.19

30.87

29.93

Minority Interest

Debt

40.29

37.55

43.6

43.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

66.7

63.74

74.47

73.86

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

2.84

2.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.25

0.25

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

66.38

63.34

71.61

71

Inventories

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

6

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

69.74

67.14

75.04

69.7

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.48

0

-0.11

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.5

-3.46

-3.57

-4.73

Cash

0.03

0.13

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

66.68

63.74

74.47

73.86

