|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Notice of the AGM and Annual Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24. The summary of the proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) SCRUTINIZER REPORT AND VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.