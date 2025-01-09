Advance Lifestyles Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, detailed review of operations, performance and future outlook of the Company is given hereunder:

a. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The growth in Real Estate Sector is at a very slow pace than expected few years ago and has slowed down. Risk factors also seem to be emerging. In textile, only Spinning Units have succeeded, Composite Units have failed to improve their performance.

b. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The Real Estate market has reached to a saturation point. Much will depend on how the Sector reacts to REAL ESTATE REGULATORY Frame work, proposed by the Govt. of India. In textile, the vagaries of monsoon will decide the Cotton prices and ultimately Yarn / Fabric prices and overall market.

c. SEGMENT -WISE OR PRODUCT WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

In view of no major activity in either of the Sector, during the year under review, there is nothing to report.

d. OUTLOOK:

The Company is contemplating in purchasing a running unit or setting up a textile unit.

e. RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The risks are always attached to a business decision. The Management will have cautious and conservative approach while taking decisions.

f. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate system of internal control considering the restricted activities.

g. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

In view of no major activity, there is nothing to report.

h. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

There is no change number of employees in the employment and therefore nothing is there to report.