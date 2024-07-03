iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Lifestyles Ltd

Advance Lifestyles Limited was incorporated as a Private Company Limited on 18th August, 1988 under the name of New Ahmedabad Advance Mills (1988) Private Limited. Later on it became a Public Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 7th February, 1989 and thereafter the name was changed to The Ahemdabad Advance Mills Limited dated 10th August, 1989 and with insertion of some new clause in Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association, the name was again changed to Advance Lifestyles Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 8th March,2011. The Company was incorporated with the object to carrying on business of Textile Mills, Trading of Cloth and Property Construction. During the year 2012, the Company was engaged in trading in clothes and ventured into real estate development.During the year 2014, the Company disinvested from two Subsidiaries viz. Advance Infraspace Private Limited and Advance Spacelink Private Limited.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.