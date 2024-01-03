Advent Hotels International Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
95.4
|0
|1,00,732.63
|-178
|0
|477.97
|50.48
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,718
|0
|59,290.72
|-3.4
|0
|2.87
|195.37
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
112
|52.58
|30,240
|114.08
|0.6
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,122.95
|72.82
|22,459
|82.63
|0.18
|160.96
|90.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
345.8
|28.34
|14,944.08
|139.13
|0.71
|240.77
|54.58
No Record Found
