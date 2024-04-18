TO THE MEMBERS OF ADVIK CAPITAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financialstatements of Advik Capital Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement Profitand Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and Notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion in accordance with the Standards on Auditing Weconductedourauditofthestandalonefinancial

(SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of havefulfilled Ethics. We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedissufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report,

Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. other Ouropinion informationthestandalone financial and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. statements, our responsibility is to read the other Inconnection withourauditofthestandalone financial information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalonefinancial during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. management and Board of Directors are responsible for Inpreparingthestandalonefinancial assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsibleforoverseeingtheCompanysfinancialreporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements . We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative may be influenced factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significantaudit findings, includinganysignificantdeficiencies in internal control that and we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comments in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income,

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financialstatements comply with the Accounting Standards specifiedunder Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of thedirectors disqualifiedas on 31st March,

2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company does not have any material pending litigations which effects on its financial position in itsfinancial . statements ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended on March 31, 2024. iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of managements knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of managements knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made above contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend declared by the company declared or paid by the Company during the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the software but the same has not been operated throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, once it has been enabled.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For KSMC & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 003565N

CA SACHIN SINGHAL Partner Membership No. 505732 UDIN: 24505732BKEGJN2672

Date: 18/04/2024 Place: New Delhi

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Advik Capital Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us. the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain material

Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies werenoticedonsuchverification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalonefinancialstatements are held in the name of the

Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory:

(a) The Company in in the business of rendering non-banking financial services and trading in shares/ securities, consequently, does not hold any physical inventory. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iii. (a) The companys principal business is to give loans and hence provisions of the clause 3(iii)(a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of term loans granted by the company and investments made by the company are not prejudicial to the companys interest except the following observations:

- As per sanction letter, Term Loans granted under consortium of Rs 9983 Lakhs (balance as on 31st March 2024) are secured by way of charge on assets and corporate gurantee of promoters of borrower. However as on balance sheet date no charge on assets and no corporate guarantee has been made/created in favor of company and thus said loans are stated as unsecured in the financial statements of the company.

- Investments done in equity in another company at cost price of Rs 2533.00 Lakhs has been remeasured at fair value of Rs 1230.63 Lakhs (based on valuation report) as on 31st March 2024, significantly lower than the cost price.

As explained and confirmed by the management of the company, there is no guarantees and security provided by the company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the company has granted term loans under consortium where the schedule of payment of interest is not stipulated and granted other loans which are repayable on demand and where repayment schedule of principal is not stipulated. Hence in the absence of same, we are unable to make a specificcomment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loans are regular or not. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, loans where repayment schedule of principal or payment of interest has been stipulated, receipts of principal or interest are generally in accordance with said schedule except in the following cases:

Name of the Entity Amount Due date Date of payment Extent of delay Remarks, if any Elevate Exim Pvt Ltd 1,66,439 31/03/2023 Unpaid as on 31st March 2024 365 Days* PARVESH SAHIB SINGH 6,63,287 31/03/2023 Unpaid as on 31st March 2024 365 Days* RC Creation 93,872 31/03/2023 Unpaid as on 31st March 2024 365 Days*

* as the amount is still unpaid as on reporting date of balance sheet and hence delay has been calculated upto such date

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in case where schedule repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, there are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days except the following:

No. of cases Principal Amount Overdue Interest Overdue Total Overdue Remarks (if any) 3 - 9,23,598 923,598 No recovery steps has been taken by the company upto date of audit report.

(e) The companys principal business is to give loans and hence provisions of clause 3(iii)( e) of the order are not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies or any other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans Rs. 7581.86 Lakhs NIL NIL NIL - Repayable on demand (A) - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) Rs. 7581.86 Lakhs NIL NIL Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 72.94% NIL NIL

iv. The Company, being an NBFC registered with the RBI and engaged in the business of giving loans in ordinary course of its business, is exempt from complying with the provisions of section 186 of the Act with respect to loans, guarantees, security and investments. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess, and any other statutory dues, as applicable generally have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except the self assessment Income Tax for the AY

2023-24 of Rs. 348.73 Lakhs which is pending for more than 90 days as on balance sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no dues of GST. Provident Fund, Central Excise, Income Tax, Entry Tax, Custom Duty, TDS, Service Tax and Value Added Tax which has not been deposited on account of any dispute. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) Loans amounting to Rs.7796.22 Lakhs are such loans where specific schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest is not stipulated in the agreements. As per agreements, these loans are required to repaid on or before the date of validity of agreement and interest are to be paid on demand basis. There is no instance of default in repayment of principal and payment of interest. According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no case where repayment has fallen due in accordance with terms of agreement and interest demanded which are delayed or remained unpaid.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declaredwillfuldefaulterbyanybankorfinancialinstitution lender . or other

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans which are specific for any particular the company ae for general purposes only and utilized for business objectives by the company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company and maturity analysis of assets and liabilities (refer note 34 of financial basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has raised money by way of further public offer (Right Issues) offered during the year. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and as disclosed in note 18 to the standalone financial statements, the money raised during the year by way of further public offer (right issues) have been applied, on overall basis and considering fungible nature of money, for the purpose for which they were raised. The proceeds from right issues during the year for the purpose of meeting augment the capital base of our Company and general corporate purposes were majorly utilized collectively towards repayment of companys borrowings and advancement of loans in accordance with business objects of the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable to the company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the

Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is registered as a Non Banking Financial Institution and already obtain the certificate of registration

(CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Group has no CIC as part of the Group. xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial and expected dates of realisation of financialassets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financialstatements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent CSR amount as of the end of the financial year and accordingly, are not applicable to the company. We have observed that company has donated some CSR amount to implementing agencies during the financialyear. However, as of the reporting date, the company has not received utilization certificates from these agencies. Consequently, we are unable to independently verify whether the donated amount has been fully spent by the implementing agencies for the intended purposes.

For KSMC & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 003565N

CA SACHIN SINGHAL Partner Membership No. 505732 UDIN: 24505732BKEGJN2672

Date: 18/04/2024 Place: New Delhi

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Advik Capital Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ADVIK CAPITAL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial

Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating the internal control over financial reporting components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System Over Financial Reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For KSMC & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 003565N CA SACHIN SINGHAL Partner Membership No. 505732 UDIN: 24505732BKEGJN2672