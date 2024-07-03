iifl-logo-icon 1
Advik Capital Ltd Share Price

2.16
(-2.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:36:00 AM

  • Open2.22
  • Day's High2.23
  • 52 Wk High4.1
  • Prev. Close2.22
  • Day's Low2.13
  • 52 Wk Low 2.03
  • Turnover (lac)14.64
  • P/E27.75
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.14
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)131.44
  • Div. Yield0
Advik Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2.22

Prev. Close

2.22

Turnover(Lac.)

14.64

Day's High

2.23

Day's Low

2.13

52 Week's High

4.1

52 Week's Low

2.03

Book Value

2.14

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

131.44

P/E

27.75

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Advik Capital Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Advik Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Advik Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.49%

Non-Promoter- 77.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Advik Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.82

22.02

4.59

4.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

67.64

36.64

4.85

4.53

Net Worth

110.46

58.66

9.44

9.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.26

0.18

0.25

0.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

839.59

604.29

46.46

6.25

0.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

839.59

604.29

46.46

6.25

0.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.01

6.87

Other Income

8.47

0.08

0.12

0.02

0.1

Advik Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advik Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Virender Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Vineet Gupta

Independent Director

Chetna

Additional Director

OM PRAKASH AGGARWAL

Additional Director

Vikas Garg

Additional Director

Devendra Kumar Garg

Director (Finance) & CFO

Pankaj

Whole Time Director & CEO

Narendra Kumar Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advik Capital Ltd

Summary

Advik Capital Limited is one of the emerging Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), registered with RBI, New Delhi. The Company was incorporated on November 14, 1985. The Company name was changed from Advik Industries Limited to Advik Capital Limited on 07 July 2017 with the approval of Members of the Company and Reserve Bank of India, the Registrar of Companies, NCT Delhi & Haryana. The Company has currently indulged into financial activities, such as financing, inter- corporate investments & capital market activities. The Company is carrying on the business of investing funds, assisting the financial accommodation by way of loans/advances to the industrial concerns and undertaking the business of leasing and to finance lease operations of all kinds, purchasing, selling, hiring or letting on hire or all kinds of plants and machinery.Following the process of Open Offer, the Company was acquired by Mr. Vikas Garg and Mrs. Seema Garg in FY 2022-23, by acquiring a total of 1,73,84,000 Equity Shares representing 7.89 % of the total Equity, and resultantly Mr. Vikas Garg and Ms. Seema Garg became the new Promoters of the Company. Advik Optoelectronics Limited was incorporated as a subsidiary in August, 2013.Advikca Finvest Limited was incorporated as new wholly owned subsidiary effective on November 09, 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Advik Capital Ltd share price today?

The Advik Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advik Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advik Capital Ltd is ₹131.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advik Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Advik Capital Ltd is 27.75 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advik Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advik Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advik Capital Ltd is ₹2.03 and ₹4.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Advik Capital Ltd?

Advik Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.30%, 3 Years at -5.97%, 1 Year at -14.94%, 6 Month at -16.85%, 3 Month at -22.11% and 1 Month at -2.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advik Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Advik Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.51 %

