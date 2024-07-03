SectorFinance
Open₹2.22
Prev. Close₹2.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.64
Day's High₹2.23
Day's Low₹2.13
52 Week's High₹4.1
52 Week's Low₹2.03
Book Value₹2.14
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)131.44
P/E27.75
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.82
22.02
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.64
36.64
4.85
4.53
Net Worth
110.46
58.66
9.44
9.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.26
0.18
0.25
0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
839.59
604.29
46.46
6.25
0.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
839.59
604.29
46.46
6.25
0.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.01
6.87
Other Income
8.47
0.08
0.12
0.02
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Virender Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Vineet Gupta
Independent Director
Chetna
Additional Director
OM PRAKASH AGGARWAL
Additional Director
Vikas Garg
Additional Director
Devendra Kumar Garg
Director (Finance) & CFO
Pankaj
Whole Time Director & CEO
Narendra Kumar Singhal
Reports by Advik Capital Ltd
Summary
Advik Capital Limited is one of the emerging Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), registered with RBI, New Delhi. The Company was incorporated on November 14, 1985. The Company name was changed from Advik Industries Limited to Advik Capital Limited on 07 July 2017 with the approval of Members of the Company and Reserve Bank of India, the Registrar of Companies, NCT Delhi & Haryana. The Company has currently indulged into financial activities, such as financing, inter- corporate investments & capital market activities. The Company is carrying on the business of investing funds, assisting the financial accommodation by way of loans/advances to the industrial concerns and undertaking the business of leasing and to finance lease operations of all kinds, purchasing, selling, hiring or letting on hire or all kinds of plants and machinery.Following the process of Open Offer, the Company was acquired by Mr. Vikas Garg and Mrs. Seema Garg in FY 2022-23, by acquiring a total of 1,73,84,000 Equity Shares representing 7.89 % of the total Equity, and resultantly Mr. Vikas Garg and Ms. Seema Garg became the new Promoters of the Company. Advik Optoelectronics Limited was incorporated as a subsidiary in August, 2013.Advikca Finvest Limited was incorporated as new wholly owned subsidiary effective on November 09, 2022.
The Advik Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advik Capital Ltd is ₹131.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Advik Capital Ltd is 27.75 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advik Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advik Capital Ltd is ₹2.03 and ₹4.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Advik Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.30%, 3 Years at -5.97%, 1 Year at -14.94%, 6 Month at -16.85%, 3 Month at -22.11% and 1 Month at -2.63%.
