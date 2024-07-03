Summary

Advik Capital Limited is one of the emerging Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), registered with RBI, New Delhi. The Company was incorporated on November 14, 1985. The Company name was changed from Advik Industries Limited to Advik Capital Limited on 07 July 2017 with the approval of Members of the Company and Reserve Bank of India, the Registrar of Companies, NCT Delhi & Haryana. The Company has currently indulged into financial activities, such as financing, inter- corporate investments & capital market activities. The Company is carrying on the business of investing funds, assisting the financial accommodation by way of loans/advances to the industrial concerns and undertaking the business of leasing and to finance lease operations of all kinds, purchasing, selling, hiring or letting on hire or all kinds of plants and machinery.Following the process of Open Offer, the Company was acquired by Mr. Vikas Garg and Mrs. Seema Garg in FY 2022-23, by acquiring a total of 1,73,84,000 Equity Shares representing 7.89 % of the total Equity, and resultantly Mr. Vikas Garg and Ms. Seema Garg became the new Promoters of the Company. Advik Optoelectronics Limited was incorporated as a subsidiary in August, 2013.Advikca Finvest Limited was incorporated as new wholly owned subsidiary effective on November 09, 2022.

Read More