Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

1. Appointment of Mr. Narendra Kumar Singhal (DIN: 10800406) as Whole time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from December 02 ,2024; 2. Resignation of Mr. Karan Bagga (DIN: 05357861) as Whole time Director and CEO of the Company with immediate effect i.e December 02, 2024, The Board meeting commenced at 5:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:25 P.M

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on October 18 2024 In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 18 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia: i. to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Oct 18, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Saturday September 07 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Sept 07, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on July 25 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on April 18 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024) Intimation of appointment of internal auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.04.2024) Newspaper Advertisement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on March 23 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024