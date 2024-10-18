iifl-logo-icon 1
Advik Capital Ltd Board Meeting

2.11
(0.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Advik Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
1. Appointment of Mr. Narendra Kumar Singhal (DIN: 10800406) as Whole time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from December 02 ,2024; 2. Resignation of Mr. Karan Bagga (DIN: 05357861) as Whole time Director and CEO of the Company with immediate effect i.e December 02, 2024, The Board meeting commenced at 5:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:25 P.M
Board Meeting18 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on October 18 2024 In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 18 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia: i. to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Oct 18, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Saturday September 07 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Sept 07, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024
Board Meeting25 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on July 25 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on April 18 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024) Intimation of appointment of internal auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.04.2024) Newspaper Advertisement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)
Board Meeting23 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on March 23 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Advik Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on January 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 31, 2024 for submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Corrigendum to the outcome of Board Meeting dated January 31, 2024 Corrigendum to the outcome of Board Meeting dated January 31, 2024 for quarterly results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)

No Record Found

