Advik Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.26
0.18
0.25
0.91
Other operating items
Operating
-1.26
0.18
0.25
0.91
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.21
-0.48
Free cash flow
-1.26
0.18
0.03
0.43
Equity raised
8.45
8.19
8.06
8
Investing
1.43
-0.03
-0.12
-0.04
Financing
0
0
0
-0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.62
8.34
7.98
8.32
