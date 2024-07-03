Advik Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
519.76
375.39
0.37
0.36
0.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
519.76
375.39
0.37
0.36
0.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
11.99
3.53
5.85
Other Income
5.67
0.22
0.08
0
0.15
Total Income
525.43
375.61
12.45
3.89
6.44
Total Expenditure
511.15
359.03
11.75
3.73
5.77
PBIDT
14.28
16.58
0.7
0.16
0.67
Interest
5.24
1.94
0.15
0.16
0.11
PBDT
9.05
14.65
0.54
0
0.56
Depreciation
0.25
0.18
0.08
0
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.5
3.76
0.13
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.3
10.7
0.34
0
0.39
Minority Interest After NP
-0.05
-0.07
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.34
10.77
0.34
0
0.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.34
10.77
0.34
0
0.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.23
0.49
0.07
0
0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.71
22.02
4.59
6.09
6.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.74
4.41
189.18
44.44
152.27
PBDTM(%)
1.74
3.9
145.94
0
127.27
PATM(%)
1.4
2.85
91.89
0
88.63
