iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advik Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.2
(1.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

519.76

375.39

0.37

0.36

0.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

519.76

375.39

0.37

0.36

0.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

11.99

3.53

5.85

Other Income

5.67

0.22

0.08

0

0.15

Total Income

525.43

375.61

12.45

3.89

6.44

Total Expenditure

511.15

359.03

11.75

3.73

5.77

PBIDT

14.28

16.58

0.7

0.16

0.67

Interest

5.24

1.94

0.15

0.16

0.11

PBDT

9.05

14.65

0.54

0

0.56

Depreciation

0.25

0.18

0.08

0

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.5

3.76

0.13

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.3

10.7

0.34

0

0.39

Minority Interest After NP

-0.05

-0.07

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.34

10.77

0.34

0

0.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.34

10.77

0.34

0

0.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.23

0.49

0.07

0

0.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.71

22.02

4.59

6.09

6.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.74

4.41

189.18

44.44

152.27

PBDTM(%)

1.74

3.9

145.94

0

127.27

PATM(%)

1.4

2.85

91.89

0

88.63

Advik Capital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advik Capital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.