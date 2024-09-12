Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ADVIK CAPITAL LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ADVIK CAPITAL LTD (539773) RECORD DATE 12.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 14 (Fourteen) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Re.1.50 per Share on Rights Basis for every 30 (Thirty) Equity Share held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/09/2024 DR-714/2024-2025 *Aggregate amount payable at the time of application