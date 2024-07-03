iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advik Capital Ltd Company Summary

2.03
(-1.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Advik Capital Ltd Summary

Advik Capital Limited is one of the emerging Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), registered with RBI, New Delhi. The Company was incorporated on November 14, 1985. The Company name was changed from Advik Industries Limited to Advik Capital Limited on 07 July 2017 with the approval of Members of the Company and Reserve Bank of India, the Registrar of Companies, NCT Delhi & Haryana. The Company has currently indulged into financial activities, such as financing, inter- corporate investments & capital market activities. The Company is carrying on the business of investing funds, assisting the financial accommodation by way of loans/advances to the industrial concerns and undertaking the business of leasing and to finance lease operations of all kinds, purchasing, selling, hiring or letting on hire or all kinds of plants and machinery.Following the process of Open Offer, the Company was acquired by Mr. Vikas Garg and Mrs. Seema Garg in FY 2022-23, by acquiring a total of 1,73,84,000 Equity Shares representing 7.89 % of the total Equity, and resultantly Mr. Vikas Garg and Ms. Seema Garg became the new Promoters of the Company. Advik Optoelectronics Limited was incorporated as a subsidiary in August, 2013.Advikca Finvest Limited was incorporated as new wholly owned subsidiary effective on November 09, 2022.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.