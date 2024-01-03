Aequs Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
15,206.7
|106.86
|16,245.32
|45.14
|0.2
|776.03
|2,743.63
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,919.05
|70.71
|12,768.49
|48.02
|0.1
|232.98
|207.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
470.05
|31.32
|5,307.05
|36.89
|0.02
|1,261.79
|112.42
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
822.8
|77.77
|5,114.25
|23.66
|0
|223.43
|86.1
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
2,279.05
|38.61
|4,565.27
|32.03
|0.75
|232.64
|316.52
