Aesthetik Engineers Ltd Board Meeting

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Aesthetik Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 07, 2025. Aesthetik Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025)
Board Meeting16 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters AESTHETIK : 16-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 16, 2024, To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with limited review report (standalone and consolidated ) for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Aesthetik Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange about reasons for Delayed/Non-submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result along with Limited Review Reports for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024) Aesthetik Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
Aesthetik Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 16, 2024. REVISED OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 16TH SEPTEMBER 2024 DUE TO NON VISIBILITY OF LETTER HEAD DUE TO SOME TECHNICAL ISSUE IN OUR EARLIER OUTCOME DATED 16.09.2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)

Aesthetik Engineers Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

