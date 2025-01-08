To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters AESTHETIK : 16-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 16, 2024, To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with limited review report (standalone and consolidated ) for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Aesthetik Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange about reasons for Delayed/Non-submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result along with Limited Review Reports for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024) Aesthetik Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024)