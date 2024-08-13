iifl-logo-icon 1
Aesthetik Engineers Ltd Share Price

70.3
(1.88%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70
  • Day's High71.9
  • 52 Wk High127.5
  • Prev. Close69
  • Day's Low69.5
  • 52 Wk Low 66.05
  • Turnover (lac)44.99
  • P/E23.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.1
  • EPS2.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.06
  • Div. Yield0
Aesthetik Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

70

Prev. Close

69

Turnover(Lac.)

44.99

Day's High

71.9

Day's Low

69.5

52 Week's High

127.5

52 Week's Low

66.05

Book Value

24.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.06

P/E

23.71

EPS

2.91

Divi. Yield

0

Aesthetik Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aesthetik Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aesthetik Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.53%

Non-Promoter- 6.53%

Institutions: 6.53%

Non-Institutions: 23.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aesthetik Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.66

0.84

0.84

0.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.37

9.15

8.02

8.48

Net Worth

15.03

9.99

8.86

9.32

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

60.72

40.01

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

60.72

40.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.35

Aesthetik Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aesthetik Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Avinash Agarwal

Executive Director

Sreeti Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Manisha Sureka

Independent Director

Ullas Pradhan

Independent Director

P Singa Ram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aesthetik Engineers Ltd

Summary

Aesthetik Engineers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Aesthetik Engineers Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated April 02, 2008 upon takeover of the existing partnership firm namely M/s Aesthetik. Further, it was converted into a Public Company and the name of Company changed from Aesthetik Engineers Private Limited to Aesthetik Engineers Limited & Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated January 24, 2024.Mr. Avinash Agarwalm, the founder Promoter of the Company, started his journey in year 2003 with a partnership firm, in the name of M/s Aesthetik for the interior decoration business. The Company later on expanded their business operations into design, fabrication, assembly and installation of architectural facade, doors & windows, as well as railing and Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) in 2007. The Company offer a wide range of products and services in various industries such as Hospitality, Architecture, and Infrastructure. It has a factory situated at Howrah, Kolkata which is used for fabrication and assembling of products which are resistant against UV rays, rains, dust, noise and other substance. It further execute end to end solution of offerings i.e, from designing of faade to installation of facade at the site. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of facade systems.
Company FAQs

What is the Aesthetik Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Aesthetik Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd is ₹121.06 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd is 23.71 and 2.86 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aesthetik Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd is ₹66.05 and ₹127.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd?

Aesthetik Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -39.24%, 3 Month at -9.64% and 1 Month at -2.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.54 %
Institutions - 6.54 %
Public - 23.93 %

