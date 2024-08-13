Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹70
Prev. Close₹69
Turnover(Lac.)₹44.99
Day's High₹71.9
Day's Low₹69.5
52 Week's High₹127.5
52 Week's Low₹66.05
Book Value₹24.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.06
P/E23.71
EPS2.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.66
0.84
0.84
0.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.37
9.15
8.02
8.48
Net Worth
15.03
9.99
8.86
9.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
60.72
40.01
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
60.72
40.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Avinash Agarwal
Executive Director
Sreeti Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Manisha Sureka
Independent Director
Ullas Pradhan
Independent Director
P Singa Ram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Aesthetik Engineers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Aesthetik Engineers Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated April 02, 2008 upon takeover of the existing partnership firm namely M/s Aesthetik. Further, it was converted into a Public Company and the name of Company changed from Aesthetik Engineers Private Limited to Aesthetik Engineers Limited & Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated January 24, 2024.Mr. Avinash Agarwalm, the founder Promoter of the Company, started his journey in year 2003 with a partnership firm, in the name of M/s Aesthetik for the interior decoration business. The Company later on expanded their business operations into design, fabrication, assembly and installation of architectural facade, doors & windows, as well as railing and Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) in 2007. The Company offer a wide range of products and services in various industries such as Hospitality, Architecture, and Infrastructure. It has a factory situated at Howrah, Kolkata which is used for fabrication and assembling of products which are resistant against UV rays, rains, dust, noise and other substance. It further execute end to end solution of offerings i.e, from designing of faade to installation of facade at the site. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of facade systems.
The Aesthetik Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd is ₹121.06 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd is 23.71 and 2.86 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aesthetik Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd is ₹66.05 and ₹127.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aesthetik Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -39.24%, 3 Month at -9.64% and 1 Month at -2.23%.
