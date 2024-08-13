Aesthetik Engineers Ltd Summary

Aesthetik Engineers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Aesthetik Engineers Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated April 02, 2008 upon takeover of the existing partnership firm namely M/s Aesthetik. Further, it was converted into a Public Company and the name of Company changed from Aesthetik Engineers Private Limited to Aesthetik Engineers Limited & Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated January 24, 2024.Mr. Avinash Agarwalm, the founder Promoter of the Company, started his journey in year 2003 with a partnership firm, in the name of M/s Aesthetik for the interior decoration business. The Company later on expanded their business operations into design, fabrication, assembly and installation of architectural facade, doors & windows, as well as railing and Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) in 2007. The Company offer a wide range of products and services in various industries such as Hospitality, Architecture, and Infrastructure. It has a factory situated at Howrah, Kolkata which is used for fabrication and assembling of products which are resistant against UV rays, rains, dust, noise and other substance. It further execute end to end solution of offerings i.e, from designing of faade to installation of facade at the site. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of facade systems. The product portfolio includes Building facades, Aluminium Doors and Windows, Railing and Staircase and Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GRC). It has offered services to various construction projects including commercial complex, residential building, airports, and Malls in various states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha and Gujarat.The Company is proposing the Public Offer comprising a Fresh Issue of 45,64,000 Equity Shares.