The Board of Directors of Aesthetik Engineers Limited
(Formerly known as Aesthetik Engineers Private Limited) CIN: U74210WB2008PLC124716
Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.
(Rs. In Thousands)
Name of the Company
Total Assets
Total Profit/(Loss)
Group Share
in Net Profit/ (Loss)
ASSOCIATE COMPANY
Solysis Solar Pvt Ltd
46.61
(527.44)
(210.98)
1
|Annexure No.
Particulars
|I
Restated consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
|II
Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
|III
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, as Restated
|IV
Consolidated Statement of Change in Equity (SOCE) & Notes to Re-stated Financial Statements
|Notes No.
|Particulars
|1
|Statement of Material Accounting Policy
|2
|Restated Statement of Property Plant and Equipment & Depreciations
|3
|Restated Statement of Investement
|4
|Restated Statement of Other financial assets
|5
|Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets (Net)
|6
|Restated Statement of Other Non - Current Assets
|7
|Restated Statement of Inventories
|8
|Restated Statement of Trade Receivables
|9
|Restated Statement of Cash and Cash Equivalents
|10
|Restated Statement of Current Tax Assets (Net)
|11
|Restated Statement of Other Current Assets
|12
|Restated Statement of Equity Share Capital
|13
|Restated Statement of Other Equity
|14
|Restated Statement of Borrowings (Non – Current Liabilities)
|15
|Restated Statement of Borrowings (Current Liabilities)
|16
|Restated Statement of Trade Payables
|17
|Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities
|18
|Restated Statement of Provisions
|19
|Restated Statement of Current Tax Liability (Net)
|20
|Restated Statement of Revenue from operations
|21
|Restated Statement of Other Income
|22
|Restated Statement of Cost of Materials Consumed
|23
|Restated Statement of Change in Work-in-progress
|24
|Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Expenses
|25
|Restated Statement of Finance costs
|26
|Restated Statement of Depreciation and Amortisation Expense
|27
|Restated Statement of Other expenses
|28
|Restated Statement for Tax Expenses
|29
|Restated Statement for EPS
|30-51
|Other Notes to Accounts as per requirement
For MAROTI & ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
(Firm Registration No. 322770E)
CA Radhika Patodia Partner
Membership No. 309219 UDIN: 24309219BKGPJK2474
Place: Kolkata Date: 31.07.2024
