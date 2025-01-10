To the Members of Agarwal Fortune India Limited (Formerly known as Devki Leasing and Finance Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Agarwal Fortune India Limited (Formerly known as Devki Leasing and Finance Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. On the facts and circumstances of the Company and the audit, we determine that there are no key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercised professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent as applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as at March 31, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as at March 31,2023 from being appointed as director in terms section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

i. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its managing director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Agarwal Fortune India Limited (Formerly known as Devki Leasing and Finance Limited) of even date)

Report on the order issued under section 143(11) of Companies Act 2013

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

I. (A) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(a) The Property, Plant and Equipment referred to in Note no. 2 of financial statements have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals (covering all the assets in a period of three years), which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the said Companys Unit and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no material discrepancy was noticed on such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the corporation, we found that company does not hold any immovable property hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the said company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(d) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder as details provided by management

II. (a) As explained to us, and information provided to us company does not have inventories hence this clause is not applicable

(b) As explained to us, and information provided to us, during any point of time of the year, company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current asset

III. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, accordingly this clause is not applicable to the said Companys Unit.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the loans made.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as governed by the provision of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed their under.

VI. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost record under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the company.

VII. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transaction that are not recorded in books of accounts have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under income tax act,1961(43 of 1961).Hence this clause is not applicable

IX. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not declared as wilful defaulter by bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any term loan. Hence, this clause is not applicable

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the fund raised on short term basis have not been utilized for the long term purpose.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have subsidiary, associates or joint ventures, hence this clause not applicable

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have subsidiary, associates or joint ventures, hence this clause not applicable

X. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirement in paragraph (x) of the order is not applicable

(b) The company has made not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year

XI. (a)According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph (xii) of the order is not applicable.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV (a) In our opinion & based on our examination the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.;

XV According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the financial year.

XVI. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Company does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

XVII The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year (FY 21-22), there was cash loss of Rs. 31.84 Lakhs.

XVIII There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

XIX According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us the matter in respect of other than ongoing projects, and transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act are not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of ongoing projects, to a Special Account till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e., thirty days from the end of the financial year as permitted under the subsection (6) of section 135 of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

XXI According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not make any consolidation financial statement hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

Annexure - "B" to the Auditors Report (Refer to in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Agarwal Fortune India Limited (Formerly known as Devki Leasing and Finance Limited) ("the Company") as at March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.