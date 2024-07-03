Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹22.95
Prev. Close₹22.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹22.95
Day's Low₹22.49
52 Week's High₹44.65
52 Week's Low₹15.37
Book Value₹1.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.89
P/E99.78
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.44
3.45
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.97
-3.09
-3.15
-2.84
Net Worth
0.47
0.36
0.3
0.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.24
0.12
-0.33
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sharda Agarwal
Managing Director
Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Archana Gupta
Independent Director
Neha Saini
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditi Parmar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Agarwal Fortune India Limited was formerly incorporated as Devki Leasing and Finance Limited in 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Devki Leasing & Finance Limited to Agarwal Fortune India Limited vide Certificate dated September 5, 2022. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of Glasses (Industrial) and other allied activities. Earlier, it engaged into investment and financial services, which included hire purchase, leasing, investments, trading in shares and securities,while, the income of the Company includes dividends, interest earned on investments, leasing charges, hire and purchase charges, sale of shares and securities.Devki Cyber Securities is a subsidiary of the Company. The Company holds 99,800 shares out of 1,00,000 equity shares, thus comprising of 99.8% holding of its subsidiary, Devki Cyber Securities.During the year 2022-23, Company entered into the business of trading in various types of Glasses and Mirrors, providing technical consultancy services and advisory services and other allied activities relating to industrial glasses and other categories. It also amended the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association for the above purpose. As a result of the change, new activities started in the market by October, 2022.
