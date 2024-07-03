iifl-logo-icon 1
Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Share Price

22.49
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.95
  • Day's High22.95
  • 52 Wk High44.65
  • Prev. Close22.95
  • Day's Low22.49
  • 52 Wk Low 15.37
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E99.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.7
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

22.95

Prev. Close

22.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

22.95

Day's Low

22.49

52 Week's High

44.65

52 Week's Low

15.37

Book Value

1.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.89

P/E

99.78

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.32%

Non-Promoter- 50.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.44

3.45

3.45

3.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.97

-3.09

-3.15

-2.84

Net Worth

0.47

0.36

0.3

0.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.24

0.12

-0.33

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Agarwal Fortune India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sharda Agarwal

Managing Director

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Archana Gupta

Independent Director

Neha Saini

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditi Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agarwal Fortune India Ltd

Summary

Agarwal Fortune India Limited was formerly incorporated as Devki Leasing and Finance Limited in 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Devki Leasing & Finance Limited to Agarwal Fortune India Limited vide Certificate dated September 5, 2022. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of Glasses (Industrial) and other allied activities. Earlier, it engaged into investment and financial services, which included hire purchase, leasing, investments, trading in shares and securities,while, the income of the Company includes dividends, interest earned on investments, leasing charges, hire and purchase charges, sale of shares and securities.Devki Cyber Securities is a subsidiary of the Company. The Company holds 99,800 shares out of 1,00,000 equity shares, thus comprising of 99.8% holding of its subsidiary, Devki Cyber Securities.During the year 2022-23, Company entered into the business of trading in various types of Glasses and Mirrors, providing technical consultancy services and advisory services and other allied activities relating to industrial glasses and other categories. It also amended the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association for the above purpose. As a result of the change, new activities started in the market by October, 2022.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Agarwal Fortune India Ltd share price today?

The Agarwal Fortune India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd is ₹7.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd is 99.78 and 13.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agarwal Fortune India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd is ₹15.37 and ₹44.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd?

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.66%, 3 Years at 70.50%, 1 Year at -1.29%, 6 Month at -12.44%, 3 Month at 41.14% and 1 Month at 2.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.68 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Agarwal Fortune India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

