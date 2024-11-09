iifl-logo-icon 1
Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Board Meeting

22.89
(-4.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Agarwal Fortune CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Agarwal Fortune India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un - Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to discuss other business matters with the permission of the chair. AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Agarwal Fortune India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to discuss other business matters with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for all the specified persons mentioned under the said code was closed from 01st April 2024 onwards and shall remain close upto 26th May 2024. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Agarwal Fortune India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Agarwal Fortune India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 and other business matters with the permission of the chair. AS ATTACHED Outcome of Board Meeting dated Monday, 12th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024) As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)

