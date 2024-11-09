Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Agarwal Fortune India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un - Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to discuss other business matters with the permission of the chair. AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Agarwal Fortune India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to discuss other business matters with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for all the specified persons mentioned under the said code was closed from 01st April 2024 onwards and shall remain close upto 26th May 2024. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Agarwal Fortune India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024