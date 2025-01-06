Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.24
0.12
-0.33
0
Other operating items
Operating
0.24
0.12
-0.33
0
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.23
0.12
-0.33
0
Equity raised
-5.99
-5.51
-5.8
-5.29
Investing
-1.03
-0.83
-0.79
-0.96
Financing
0.48
1.49
-1.62
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.31
-4.73
-8.54
-6.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.