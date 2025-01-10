iifl-logo-icon 1
Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Balance Sheet

21.55
(-4.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.44

3.45

3.45

3.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.97

-3.09

-3.15

-2.84

Net Worth

0.47

0.36

0.3

0.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0.13

0.11

0

0.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.6

0.47

0.3

1.09

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

1.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.52

0.19

0

0.03

Inventories

0.21

0.02

0

0.07

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.61

0.19

0

0.01

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.16

0.02

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.45

0.04

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.08

0

-0.04

Cash

0.04

0.24

0.28

0.01

Total Assets

0.59

0.46

0.3

1.09

