Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.44
3.45
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.97
-3.09
-3.15
-2.84
Net Worth
0.47
0.36
0.3
0.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
0.11
0
0.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.6
0.47
0.3
1.09
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.52
0.19
0
0.03
Inventories
0.21
0.02
0
0.07
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.61
0.19
0
0.01
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.02
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.45
0.04
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.08
0
-0.04
Cash
0.04
0.24
0.28
0.01
Total Assets
0.59
0.46
0.3
1.09
