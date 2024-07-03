Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Summary

Agarwal Fortune India Limited was formerly incorporated as Devki Leasing and Finance Limited in 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Devki Leasing & Finance Limited to Agarwal Fortune India Limited vide Certificate dated September 5, 2022. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of Glasses (Industrial) and other allied activities. Earlier, it engaged into investment and financial services, which included hire purchase, leasing, investments, trading in shares and securities,while, the income of the Company includes dividends, interest earned on investments, leasing charges, hire and purchase charges, sale of shares and securities.Devki Cyber Securities is a subsidiary of the Company. The Company holds 99,800 shares out of 1,00,000 equity shares, thus comprising of 99.8% holding of its subsidiary, Devki Cyber Securities.During the year 2022-23, Company entered into the business of trading in various types of Glasses and Mirrors, providing technical consultancy services and advisory services and other allied activities relating to industrial glasses and other categories. It also amended the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association for the above purpose. As a result of the change, new activities started in the market by October, 2022.