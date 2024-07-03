iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Company Summary

21
(-2.55%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:34:00 PM

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd Summary

Agarwal Fortune India Limited was formerly incorporated as Devki Leasing and Finance Limited in 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Devki Leasing & Finance Limited to Agarwal Fortune India Limited vide Certificate dated September 5, 2022. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of Glasses (Industrial) and other allied activities. Earlier, it engaged into investment and financial services, which included hire purchase, leasing, investments, trading in shares and securities,while, the income of the Company includes dividends, interest earned on investments, leasing charges, hire and purchase charges, sale of shares and securities.Devki Cyber Securities is a subsidiary of the Company. The Company holds 99,800 shares out of 1,00,000 equity shares, thus comprising of 99.8% holding of its subsidiary, Devki Cyber Securities.During the year 2022-23, Company entered into the business of trading in various types of Glasses and Mirrors, providing technical consultancy services and advisory services and other allied activities relating to industrial glasses and other categories. It also amended the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association for the above purpose. As a result of the change, new activities started in the market by October, 2022.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.