Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Summary

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd (formerly known Kanoi Paper & Industries Ltd) was incorporated in September, 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Kanoi Paper & Industries Limited to Orion Paper & Industries Limited on 31st August, 2007 and again the name of Company got changed to Agio Paper & Industries Limited on 12 February, 2009.Agio Paper & Industries was promoted by J P Kanoi in September, 1984 as BDT Business got into manufacture of paper by taking over the integrated pulp and paper mill of Brooke Bond India at Bilaspur, MP in 1990. M L Jalan and Arrow Syntex Pvt Ltd holds 49% equity stake in the company as on Dec 30, 2003. The present promoters took over the Companys management during the year 2003. At present, the Company manufacture Writing & Printing Paper and has their plant in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The paper manufactured by Company finds application in printing of books, textbooks, brochures, pamphlets, including manufacturing of notebooks and office and computer stationery. It is an agro-residue and waste paper based paper mill with an installed capacity of 15500 TPA. It uses non-conventional raw materials like rice straw and jute waste. It produces writing, printing and industrial paper for packaging. The Company embarked upon a modernisation and balancing scheme, funded by a rights issue in 1994-95. The project involved replacement of the existing boiler, with a fluidised bed boiler, expansion of pulping capacity, installation of kuster calendar and rebuilding of the paper machine. It had already moved into production of high value-added items like superior grade printing and writing paper, MG poster and computer stationery.The Company restarted production in its Bilaspur Plant on May 2, 2003 where the production was suspended due to labor unrest etc. During year 2008-09, the Company commenced trial run of Co-Generation power plant having capacity of 4MW at the mill site in Bilaspur. The second paper machine having production capacity of 18000 MT per annum got installed in 2011.