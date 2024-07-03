Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹7.07
Prev. Close₹7.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.07
Day's Low₹7.07
52 Week's High₹8.61
52 Week's Low₹3.63
Book Value₹1.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.13
16.13
16.13
16.13
Preference Capital
38.56
37.28
36.12
35.16
Reserves
-41.74
-40.66
-39.25
-37.92
Net Worth
12.95
12.75
13
13.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.14
-0.19
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.21
-1.54
-1.92
-1.61
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.16
-0.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.73
3
-5.08
-0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-45.18
-33.47
-0.95
5.64
EBIT growth
-41.53
-35
9.16
-5.72
Net profit growth
-21.24
-69.87
216.69
10.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ankit Jalan
Independent Director
Mohini Agarawal
Whole-time Director
Malay Chakrabarty
Independent Director
Suraj Narayan Jaiswal
Independent Director
Umesh kumar Dhanuka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Bhoot
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd (formerly known Kanoi Paper & Industries Ltd) was incorporated in September, 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Kanoi Paper & Industries Limited to Orion Paper & Industries Limited on 31st August, 2007 and again the name of Company got changed to Agio Paper & Industries Limited on 12 February, 2009.Agio Paper & Industries was promoted by J P Kanoi in September, 1984 as BDT Business got into manufacture of paper by taking over the integrated pulp and paper mill of Brooke Bond India at Bilaspur, MP in 1990. M L Jalan and Arrow Syntex Pvt Ltd holds 49% equity stake in the company as on Dec 30, 2003. The present promoters took over the Companys management during the year 2003. At present, the Company manufacture Writing & Printing Paper and has their plant in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The paper manufactured by Company finds application in printing of books, textbooks, brochures, pamphlets, including manufacturing of notebooks and office and computer stationery. It is an agro-residue and waste paper based paper mill with an installed capacity of 15500 TPA. It uses non-conventional raw materials like rice straw and jute waste. It produces writing, printing and industrial paper for packaging. The Company embarked upon a modernisation and balancing scheme, funded by a rights issue in 1994-95. The project involved replacement of the existing boiler, with a fluidised bed boiler, expansion of pulping capacity, installation of kuster calendar and reb
The Agio Paper & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd is ₹11.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd is 0 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agio Paper & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd is ₹3.63 and ₹8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.37%, 3 Years at 12.11%, 1 Year at 86.00%, 6 Month at 73.02%, 3 Month at -4.37% and 1 Month at 4.64%.
