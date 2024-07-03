iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Share Price

7.07
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:35:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.07
  • Day's High7.07
  • 52 Wk High8.61
  • Prev. Close7.44
  • Day's Low7.07
  • 52 Wk Low 3.63
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

7.07

Prev. Close

7.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.07

Day's Low

7.07

52 Week's High

8.61

52 Week's Low

3.63

Book Value

1.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.62%

Foreign: 44.62%

Indian: 18.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 36.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.13

16.13

16.13

16.13

Preference Capital

38.56

37.28

36.12

35.16

Reserves

-41.74

-40.66

-39.25

-37.92

Net Worth

12.95

12.75

13

13.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.14

-0.19

-0.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.21

-1.54

-1.92

-1.61

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.16

-0.19

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.73

3

-5.08

-0.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-45.18

-33.47

-0.95

5.64

EBIT growth

-41.53

-35

9.16

-5.72

Net profit growth

-21.24

-69.87

216.69

10.62

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Agio Paper & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ankit Jalan

Independent Director

Mohini Agarawal

Whole-time Director

Malay Chakrabarty

Independent Director

Suraj Narayan Jaiswal

Independent Director

Umesh kumar Dhanuka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Bhoot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agio Paper & Industries Ltd

Summary

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd (formerly known Kanoi Paper & Industries Ltd) was incorporated in September, 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Kanoi Paper & Industries Limited to Orion Paper & Industries Limited on 31st August, 2007 and again the name of Company got changed to Agio Paper & Industries Limited on 12 February, 2009.Agio Paper & Industries was promoted by J P Kanoi in September, 1984 as BDT Business got into manufacture of paper by taking over the integrated pulp and paper mill of Brooke Bond India at Bilaspur, MP in 1990. M L Jalan and Arrow Syntex Pvt Ltd holds 49% equity stake in the company as on Dec 30, 2003. The present promoters took over the Companys management during the year 2003. At present, the Company manufacture Writing & Printing Paper and has their plant in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The paper manufactured by Company finds application in printing of books, textbooks, brochures, pamphlets, including manufacturing of notebooks and office and computer stationery. It is an agro-residue and waste paper based paper mill with an installed capacity of 15500 TPA. It uses non-conventional raw materials like rice straw and jute waste. It produces writing, printing and industrial paper for packaging. The Company embarked upon a modernisation and balancing scheme, funded by a rights issue in 1994-95. The project involved replacement of the existing boiler, with a fluidised bed boiler, expansion of pulping capacity, installation of kuster calendar and reb
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Agio Paper & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Agio Paper & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd is ₹11.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd is 0 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agio Paper & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd is ₹3.63 and ₹8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd?

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.37%, 3 Years at 12.11%, 1 Year at 86.00%, 6 Month at 73.02%, 3 Month at -4.37% and 1 Month at 4.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.56 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 36.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Agio Paper & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.