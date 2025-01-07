iifl-logo-icon 1
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.25
(2.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:20:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.14

-0.19

-0.2

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.24

-0.71

-1.11

-1.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.47

-0.86

-1.3

-1.31

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.16

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.66

-0.6

-0.46

-0.28

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.17

Profit before tax

-1.21

-1.54

-1.92

-1.61

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-0.02

0.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.21

-1.54

-1.92

-1.62

Exceptional items

0

0

-3.21

0

Net profit

-1.21

-1.54

-5.14

-1.62

yoy growth (%)

-21.24

-69.87

216.69

10.62

NPM

0

0

0

0

