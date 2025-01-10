iifl-logo-icon 1
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

7.26
(-2.42%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.13

16.13

16.13

16.13

Preference Capital

38.56

37.28

36.12

35.16

Reserves

-41.74

-40.66

-39.25

-37.92

Net Worth

12.95

12.75

13

13.37

Minority Interest

Debt

3.75

3.79

5.81

7.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.7

16.54

18.81

20.68

Fixed Assets

22.69

22.77

22.85

22.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-6.09

-6.27

-4.11

-2.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1

1.02

1

1.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.33

-0.34

-0.34

-0.31

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.83

-6.95

-4.77

-2.98

Cash

0.1

0.03

0.07

0.04

Total Assets

16.7

16.53

18.81

20.69

