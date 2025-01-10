Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.13
16.13
16.13
16.13
Preference Capital
38.56
37.28
36.12
35.16
Reserves
-41.74
-40.66
-39.25
-37.92
Net Worth
12.95
12.75
13
13.37
Minority Interest
Debt
3.75
3.79
5.81
7.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.7
16.54
18.81
20.68
Fixed Assets
22.69
22.77
22.85
22.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.09
-6.27
-4.11
-2.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1
1.02
1
1.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.33
-0.34
-0.34
-0.31
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.83
-6.95
-4.77
-2.98
Cash
0.1
0.03
0.07
0.04
Total Assets
16.7
16.53
18.81
20.69
